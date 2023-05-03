Tom Sandoval isn’t being let off the hook anytime soon for cheating on Ariana Madix with cast member Raquel Leviss. This scandal has put an end to his long-term relationship with Madix, and tensions are high in the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale teaser trailer.

In a preview clip, Sandoval is seen having a heated argument with Madix, per PEOPLE. He tries to explain that he and Leviss became good friends, but Madix is not interested in hearing his excuses. She screams that she doesn’t care about Leviss and accuses Sandoval of having a fake friendship with her. Sandoval defends himself, but the situation quickly becomes tense. She even says, “I regret ever loving you.”

Despite Sandoval’s attempts to explain himself, it seems that many of the other cast members are skeptical. Lala Kent even suggests that this may not have been Sandoval’s first time cheating on Madix. The teaser ends with the return of Kristen Doute, a former cast member who left the show under controversial circumstances. Her reappearance promises to add even more drama to an already tense situation.

Throughout the clip, other cast members offer their support to Madix. Lisa Vanderpump expresses her sympathy, while Leviss tries to downplay her relationship with Sandoval when speaking with her ex-fiancé James Kennedy. Sandoval also confides in his best friend Schwartz, admitting that he is struggling with the fallout from the affair.

Since the recording of the show, however, Ariana Madix has been doing better. At Coachella, she was seen with her new man Daniel Wai and even announced that she was thriving. Tom Sandoval has said that he’s happy for her, although it doesn’t seem like it in the teaser.