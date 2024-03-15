Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats and his Crimson Tide are currently preparing to open up SEC tournament play on Friday evening vs the Florida Gators. It was another relatively successful regular season for Oat's squad, as Alabama entered tournament play as the three seed heading into their matchup with the Gators.
However, in the midst of tournament preparations, Oats was also able to make time to secure generational wealth for his family by signing a new contract to keep him with the Crimson Tide for the long haul.
“BREAKING: Nate Oats and Alabama have agreed a long-term contract extension that will make him one of the five highest-paid coaches in the country, sources told ESPN. Needs board approval,” reported Jeff Borzello of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
“Nate Oats has signed a new contract that will go before the Board of Trustees for approval next week,” said Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne in a statement on Friday, per Katie Windham of Sports Illustrated. “We are excited about the success of our men's basketball program and Nate's continued commitment to the University. We look forward to him leading our men's basketball program for many years to come.”
Nate Oats joined Alabama basketball back in 2019 and has led several runs into the NCAA tournament since his arrival, and will hope to do so once again this year after the tournament's participants are announced during Selection Sunday. After the instability that Alabama football has endured recently, Tide fans will be happy to see their basketball future taken care of.