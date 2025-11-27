Reed Sheppard’s transformation with the Houston Rockets has been as dramatic as it is inspiring, and according to insiders, Kevin Durant played a pivotal role in helping the young guard regain his confidence.

On Oct. 24, Sheppard had just endured a rough outing in a home loss to Detroit, scoring only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting while committing three turnovers.

Forty-five minutes later, he trudged into Houston’s locker room, head down and visibly frustrated. The promising guard looked anything but the confident scorer the Rockets had hoped to see during training camp.

But Durant, sensing the moment, didn’t need a formal conversation or a lengthy lecture. Sitting at his locker, the superstar approached Sheppard and said:

“Two down, we got 80 more.”

It was a brief but impactful message: October was too early for negative body language, not with an 82-game season ahead and so much potential to unlock.

Sheppard, nodding in acknowledgment, left the interaction with a renewed sense of purpose.

The results have been immediate. In his most recent game against Golden State, Sheppard exploded for 31 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, shooting 48% from the field and 33% from three.

This performance signals Sheppard as a strong candidate for Most Improved Player, showcasing the development that has come since Durant’s guidance.

Over his last ten games, Sheppard has averaged 17.1 points per game, hitting 53.8% of his field goals and 47.1% of his three-pointers while contributing 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.

His growth is evident not just at home; he’s averaged 13.6 points on the road, but against elite competition, as demonstrated by his standout outing versus the Warriors.

Sheppard’s breakout is a testament to the Rockets’ long-term development plan and the mentorship of established stars like Durant. The veteran’s ability to recognize moments of doubt and provide encouragement underscores why leadership in the locker room is just as important as talent on the floor.

If Sheppard continues this trajectory, the Rockets could have a dynamic two-way guard who can score in bunches, facilitate for teammates, and make an immediate impact on both ends, all sparked by one small but meaningful interaction with Kevin Durant.