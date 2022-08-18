With the 2022 NFL preseason in full swing, we’re inching closer and closer to the start of the regular season.

This year’s big primetime teams might sound a little different, too. ESPN hired Joe Buck and Troy Aikman away from Fox while Mike Tirico is taking over for Al Michaels on “Sunday Night Football.” That’s because Michaels, along with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, will be announcing games on “Thursday Night Football” for Amazon on Prime.

Every network has its own distinct theme song that’ll immediately get football fans ready to run through a wall. Of course, Amazon, which paid $1 billion for the right to air 15 NFL games on Thursdays, had to create its own new theme song. On Thursday, Amazon released its new jingle with a highly produced video on social media.

The new song is created by Pinar Toprak, a Turkish-American film, television and video game composer who is best known for composing the Captain Marvel score for Marvel.

The more than three-and-a-half-minute video beings with Toprak opens with the composer and her orchestra playing at the Ocean Way recording studios in Nashville while the video ends with the voices of new announcers — Michael and Herbstreit — welcoming fans to the new “Thursday Night Football.”

The theme is similar to that of CBS Sports’ football theme. Only time will tell if it’ll be a classic like Fox Sports, CBS Sports, NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” and ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

The first of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” games will feature Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15.