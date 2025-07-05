On July 4th at Citizens Bank Park, the Cincinnati Reds battled back in dramatic fashion, using clutch hitting and determination to secure a 9-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, Cincinnati responded with runs in each of the next four innings, led by a collective offensive surge and a steady bullpen effort.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott, who had not allowed a first-inning run in his previous 14 starts this season, struggled early, surrendering four earned runs and nine hits over 3.1 innings. Nick Castellanos’ two-run homer off Abbott contributed to the early deficit. Abbott didn’t have his best stuff, but the Reds didn’t let that slow them down as Spencer Steer helped kickstart the rally at just the right time.

Steer went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs, and two runs scored. His two-run double in the third inning flipped the score, giving the Reds a 5-3 lead. Over his last 14 games, Steer is batting .408 (22-for-52) with five home runs and 15 RBIs, raising his season totals to a .256 average, 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, and an OPS of .726 across 319 plate appearances.

Steer credited the team’s mindset during the comeback, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

“It’s just understanding that when we go down early, [there’s] a lot of game left. I think offensively, we’re finding our stride. We’re taking good at-bats, putting pressure on defenses, and when we do that, I think we’re a tough team to beat.”

The Reds batted 11-for-35 (.314) as a team, drawing five walks and going 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Contributions came throughout the lineup: Elly De La Cruz had two hits and two RBIs, Austin Hays and TJ Friedl each added two hits, and Will Benson delivered a pinch-hit RBI single. Noelvi Marte returned from injury and chipped in with a sacrifice fly and a key defensive play.

De La Cruz’s best moment came in the fourth, when his throw to the plate completed a rare 1-6-2 double play, halting a Phillies rally.

On the mound, the bullpen covered 5.2 innings, allowing two runs. Sam Moll, who was credited with the win, threw just six pitches to record four outs. Taylor Rogers allowed a two-run double to Kyle Schwarber but avoided further damage by striking out Bryce Harper. Tony Santillan and Emilio Pagan closed out the final two innings without allowing a run.

The Reds’ victory kept them within striking distance in the National League Wild Card race, still sitting one game behind the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and St. Louis Cardinals for the final postseason spot.