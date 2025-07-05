The Houston Astros are showing no mercy on the Fourth of July at Dodger Stadium and are absolutely crushing the Los Angeles Dodgers, getting contributions from up and down the lineup. In the ninth, the Astros have built a monstrous 18-1 lead.

As it has so many times in the phase for his teams, first baseman Christian Walker was right at the center of the production for his offense. Walker got the game started on the right foot for Houston with an RBI single to drive in Jose Altuve in the first inning before really taking off in his next at-bat.

Stepping up in the third just after Altuve ripped a two-run home run, Walker sent one out of the park himself to left field to give the Astros a 6-1 lead.

Christian Walker has homered 8 times in his last 6 games at Dodger Stadium 🤯 pic.twitter.com/g112jWvX5r — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

That was Walker's eighth home run at Dodger Stadium in his last six games there, and he became the first player to homer in six straight games at Dodger Stadium, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Walker has terrorized Dodger Stadium in recent years, most of them spent as a member of the NL West-rival Arizona Diamondbacks. He has hit 20 home runs in Los Angeles as a visiting player since 2018, which is eight more than the next-closest player according to Langs.

Those 20 home runs have come in just 43 games at Dodger Stadium, which is another record. Overall, it's clear that he feels very comfortable there and that has shown with his results in the batter's box.

Walker later drove in another run when he was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning, so he was productive all night long. That rubbed off on the rest of his Houston teammates, all of whom were very productive in this game. Through eight innings, the Astros hit five home runs, two by Altuve, as a part of a 19-hit night.

Walker was hitting just .223 with 10 home runs coming into this game, so maybe coming back to Dodger Stadium was just what he needed to build some momentum and get his season on track. The Astros are contending for the American League pennant once again, so they will need Walker at his best in order to reach that goal.