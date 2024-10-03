Angel Reese recently found herself in a lighthearted yet high-stakes moment with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, as the two engaged in a playful bet over his free-throw shooting skills. In a video posted to her Instagram Story, Reese challenged Shaq with a $100,000 wager, saying, “$100,000 if you make this shot. Let’s see,” per the NYpost. Much to her surprise, O’Neal, known for his struggles at the charity stripe during his playing days, made the shot effortlessly, prompting cheers from onlookers in the gym.

Reese erupted in laughter as the crowd reacted with excitement, but the reality of the bet quickly set in. “I guess I owe him $100k,” she joked in the caption, accompanied by a crying face emoji. While it remains uncertain whether she’ll actually pay up, her lighthearted approach suggests that she isn’t overly concerned about the financial implications of the friendly wager.

A Unique Relationship

The rapport between Reese and O’Neal runs deep, bolstered by their shared history as former LSU Tigers. Shaq has become a mentor to Reese, particularly in her burgeoning business ventures. Shortly after taking on the role of president at Reebok Basketball in October 2023, he signed Reese, leading to the rapid launch of her new shoe and apparel line. This partnership signifies a powerful alliance, marrying athletic prowess with entrepreneurial spirit.

Their mutual admiration extends beyond business; both have openly praised each other’s athletic abilities. Fans often draw comparisons between Reese’s dominant style in the paint and Shaq’s prime performances, albeit with less emphasis on dunking. Their camaraderie often shines through in public moments, and this recent playful bet is just one example of their ongoing friendship.

However, Reese is currently recovering from a season-ending wrist injury she sustained during the Chicago Sky’s 92-78 win against the Sparks last month. After undergoing surgery for a fractured left wrist, she missed the final six games of the regular season. The Sky’s disappointing 13-27 record led to their failure to make the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2018, and the team recently fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

Despite the setbacks, Reese’s spirited interaction with Shaq showcases her resilience and sense of humor, qualities that have endeared her to fans across the country. While the $100,000 bet adds a humorous twist to their relationship, it also highlights the bond they share, one built on respect, support, and a mutual understanding of the demands of professional sports.

As fans await news on Angel Reese’s recovery and the future of the Sky, her playful spirit shines through, reminding everyone that, sometimes, sports are just as much about fun and friendship as they are about competition and accolades.