The New York Liberty paid tribute to Teresa Weatherspoon during their playoff game against the Las Vegas Aces, and Angel Reese showed her former coach some love on X, formerly Twitter. A user posted the video of the tribute, and Reese quote tweeted it with crying and heart emojis.

Weatherspoon played for the Liberty from 1997 to 2003. She's a five-time WNBA All-Star, and the team's all-time leader in steals and assists. The Chicago Sky announced the firing of head coach Teresa Weatherspoon shortly after the end of the season. Weatherspoon led the Sky to a 13-27 record and came up short of making the playoffs, but there were some very positive things to come from their season, which included the rise of Reese and her play.

Angel Reese shares heartwarming message for Teresa Weatherspoon

After Terese Weatherspoon was fired, Angel Reese went on social media and shared a long message about her former head coach.

“I’m heartbroken. I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me,” Reese wrote. “The one that trusted me. Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a black women in sports when nobody believes in you. You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed. I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever. I’ll never question God why he brings people in my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but i’ve always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season. You were the best reason & season. You didn’t deserve this but I can’t thank you enough. I love you Tspoon.”