Move over Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, network evening news broadcasts and every show on CBS — seniors are about to have a new programming option this fall when ABC’s elderly-focused spinoff of The Bachelor premieres. Entitled The Golden Bachelor, the reality competition series will focus on senior citizens looking for a second chance at love in their golden years.

ABC issued a press release with a few more details about the upcoming series: “After more than 20 years of fostering young love on ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ ‘The Golden Bachelor’ showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

The Bachelor has been accused of many different types of -isms since it premiered — racism, sexism, heterosexism — but it appears it can finally remove ageism from the list. Chances are high though that it will still feature plenty of senior tropes. This may be the first Bachelor series where someone doesn’t accept a rose simply because they didn’t hear the question. The odds are also quite likely that Viagra jokes will abound when they get to the fantasy suites episode. And if there isn’t a jar of Metamucil on the bar counter at the mansion I’d be shocked. One-on-one dinner dates will surely be planned for around 4:30pm so as not to miss the early bird special. And if a contestant has to leave the house before being eliminated, it will most likely be for a hip replacement.

No word yet on whether an additional spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise Senior Living Community, is also in the works.