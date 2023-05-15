The wedding took place on Saturday, outdoors, representative of their love for each other. “We wanted trees around and sunshine,” said Brown. “It was really important for us to get married outside.”

Brown and Underwood met in Los Angeles in April of 2021, at a party. This was a few days after Underwood’s Good Morning America interview where he came out as gay. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Their ceremony and celebration was a myriad of atypical events alongside traditional ones. The couple revealed that they wanted to break some of the norms of wedding culture. Many people attended their wedding, and for some of those it was their first queer wedding. “We really want to make it special.”

Colton Underwood explained his relationship with Brown, and how he’s always been confident in them. “I’ve never been more sure about something. He has the biggest heart and he’s such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him.”