Triple Crown season is here, and the third and final leg will take place on Saturday with the Belmont Stakes. The Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes were both exciting races, as always and the anticipation for the final of the three is starting to brew.

Let us take a closer look at the field, predictions, and info on the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes.

Courtesy of FanDuel (via TVG), here are the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds.

2023 Belmont Stakes Odds

Tapit Shoes: 20-1 ML

Tapit Trice: 3-1 ML

Arcangelo: 8-1 ML

National Treasure: 5-1 ML

II Miracolo: 30-1 ML

Forte: 5-2 ML

Hit Show: 10-1 ML

Angel Of Empire: 7-2 ML

Red Route One: 15-1 ML

How To Watch 2023 Belmont Stakes

TV: Fox, FS1, FS2

Stream: Sling, fubo TV

Date & Time: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:02 PM ET

*Watch The 2023 Belmont Stakes LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

2023 Belmont Stakes Favorites

Forte: Forte is the favorite and should be a heavy pick to win the race. However, there is some concern here since he was scratched from the Kentucky Derby and missed the Preakness altogether. So, running the 1.5-mile race after a lengthy layoff could be problematic, but the fact that he is the favorite sure means something. He has just one loss in seven career starts, and in his last start at the Florida Derby, he beat Mage, who won the Kentucky Derby. It's also worth noting that Irad Ortiz Jr. rode Mo Donegal to the 2022 Belmont Stakes victory.

Angel Of Empire: Angel Of Empire has the second-best odds for the Belmont Stakes. He was the favorite at post time for the Kentucky Derby and wound u finishing third, so him being this high isn't surprising. Angel of Empire also won the Arkansas Derby, so the odds for him to come out on top at Belmont are pretty good.

Tapit Trice: Tapit Trice had high expectations but underwhelmed with a 7th-place finish at the Kentucky Derby. Yet, he's third on the list for the Belmont Stakes. He had an impressive come-from-behind victory at the Tampa Bay Derby and a win at the Blue Grass Stakes. He is trained by Todd Pletcher, who has a lengthy resume of big victories.

2023 Belmont Stakes Sleepers

National Treasure: Technically, this isn't a sleeper, but this horse isn't in the top three. He's at 5-1, but the Preakness Stakes winner should be a trendy pick, especially with worse odds than the top three choices. The last time a horse won the Belmont and Preakness in back-to-back races was in 2018 when Justify took home the Triple Crown sweep.

Arcangelo: Arcangelo is at 8-1 odds, which is fairly decent for a race of this magnitude. He has the speed to make things interesting in the longest race of the Triple Crown, and he is fresh off a win at Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park a month ago. He also has one of the top jockeys in Javier Castellano.

Tapit Shoes: Tapit Shoes has the second-worst odds at 20-1, so let's have some fun. This race is always unpredictable. While Tapit Shoes hasn't been in a race of this magnitude, you never know what is going to happen. Last year, he made his debut in a two-turn race and finished sixth, but weeks later, he ended up winning by an impressive margin. Trainer Brad Cox does have a Belmotn Stakes win under his belt, and if he wins this race, it will be one of the bigger Belmont Stakes upsets in recent memory.

Final 2023 Belmont Stakes Prediction & Pick

For this one, I'm going with National Treasure, who won the Preakness and has momentum coming into this race. This shouldn't be considered a longshot, either, but Forte and Angel Of Empire finish second and third, respectively, in a close finish.

Final 2023 Belmont Stakes Prediction: National treasure (5-1 ML)