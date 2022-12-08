By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Phoenix Mercury forward and seven-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has officially been freed from Russian detention on Thursday. Griner’s release is a major sigh of relief for fans and well-wishers, though no one is more excited to hear the news than her wife, Cherelle.

With United States president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris behind her, Cherelle Griner took to the podium and spoke about her wife Brittney’s release from Russian detention, per ABC News on Twitter.

“Today my family is whole — but as you all are aware, there’s so many families who are not whole.”

Griner thanked members of the Biden administration for helping throughout the process to bring Brittney back home from Russia.

The WNBA star’s wife then told everyone that her “family is whole”, but made sure to note that others, such as the family of ex-Marine Paul Whelan, who is also detained in Russia, are not so fortunate.

Cherelle Griner then committed herself and Brittney to the efforts of bringing Americans home.

The relief can be seen clearly on Cherelle Griner’s face as she spoke.

The detainment of the Mercury star took a big toll on her wife, who spoke about how Brittney was at her “absolute weakest moment in life” and that the WNBA All-Star was “afraid of being forgotten.”

Through it all, Griner’s wife continued to urge the United States government to do everything in their power to bring Griner, who was arrested in February, back home.

The government has done just that, as Brittney Griner is headed home.

No one is happier about that news than her wife Cherelle.