While Alyssa Thomas fueled her MVP legitimacy in the Phoenix Mercury's 82-71 win over the Golden State Valkyries, someone else had something to say about it—Mercury owner Mat Ishbia.

He has been advocating for the team ever since he took over as the majority owner. However, the 2025 season has been the best the franchise has had since he took over.

Not to mention, the historic records Thomas has broken have been equally impressive. As a result, Phoenix sits at the No. 4 seed in the standings.

Ishbia took to X (formerly Twitter) and made his case for Thomas being the MVP.

“Most impactful and best player this season,” the tweet reads. “Plays hard on both sides of the ball and makes everyone around her better. She is the MVP!”

Ishbia isn't the only one to advocate for Thomas. On Friday, Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts made his case for Thomas to be the MVP.

Obviously, there is bias, considering both men represent the purple and orange, but there is substantial evidence for the claim.

Mat Ishbia sees Mercury's Alyssa Thomas as MVP

In 2025, some thought that Thomas would take a step back. She was dominant with the Connecticut Sun, but having Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper could take the pressure off her.

That hasn't been the case. Actually, it's been quite the opposite. For instance, Thomas leads the WNBA with 19 double-doubles. In addition, she has six triple-doubles, which also leads the league.

The assist numbers have been off the charts, as she's had four games with 15+ assists.

Statistics aside, her impact on the defensive side was felt instantaneously. The Mercury went from ninth in defensive rating in 2024, to fourth.

Many thought she would be in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion. However, she's slid into the MVP conversation with Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson, and won't go down without a fight.

If one thing's for certain, her fanbase, head coach, teammates, and Ishbia himself all support the 2024 Olympian. Whether or not she wins her first one, remains to be seen.