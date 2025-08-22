There may be a future in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown if she wants it, as she was recently recruited to the company.

Brown recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to share screenshots from a conversation with WWE's recruitment team. They reached out via Instagram DMs, and they appear interested in having Brown in for a tryout.

“We have identified you as a potential great for the brand,” the message read. “I am reaching out to see if you might be interested in an opportunity to tryout for the WWE?”

WWE would cover the cost of the athletes' travel and accommodations for the tryouts. Brown did not outright imply whether or not she will answer the call. Her caption was two thinking face emojis, and she also posted the iconic maybe GIF.

One fan commented, “Who wants to tell her she'd make more money doing that than playing in the W[NBA]?” Brown responded, clarifying that she was not declining it yet, though she seemingly questions her ability to do professional wrestling. “Oh[,] I never said NO,” she explained. “It[‘] more so like a ‘Can I really do it??? [thinking face emoji]'”

Will Mercury star Kalani Brown join WWE?

It is unclear if Brown will take WWE up on their offer. Standing at 6'7″, Brown would make for an intimidating presence in WWE.

However, she is still in the prime of her WNBA career. Brown was drafted with the seventh-overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. She played college basketball at Baylor from 2015 to 2019.

She spent one year with the Sparks. Brown did not start any games in 2019, but she played in 28. She averaged 13.5 minutes per game and 5.1 points per game. Brown also averaged 3.5 rebounds per game.

Brown then played two seasons with the Atlanta Dream. However, she only played in 11 games in that stretch. She would finally play the majority of a WNBA season in 2023, playing in 32 games for the Dallas Wings.

The best year of her career came in her first year with the Wings. Brown averaged a career-high 16.4 minutes per game and a career-high 7.8 points per game. She also averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, another top mark for her.

Now, she is in the midst of her first season with the Mercury. Brown is averaging 4.1 rebounds per game and 5 points per game. She has played in 26 games and started one so far.