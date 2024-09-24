Washington Capitals' 2024 first-round pick, Terik Parascak, is experiencing an unforgettable first NHL Training Camp. Following a four-day Rookie Camp in Annapolis, the 18-year-old winger is now in Arlington, training alongside players he once only watched on television.

Parascak kicked off his first big-league camp on Thursday with a skate test before joining Group B on the ice. One player, in particular, made sure not to go easy on him.

“You go straight into a practice with a lot of battle drills,” the Capitals rookie said via RMNB’s Ian Oland.

Terik Parascak getting checked by Alex Ovechkin

A few days later, Parascak found himself skating on the same line as Alex Ovechkin.

“And I’m pretty sure my first rep was against Ovi, and he just toe-dragged me. So that was a big eye-opener right there for sure.”

“That was super cool. A little nerve-wracking for sure, obviously playing with someone like that. So I try and get him the puck and just do the best I can out there,” Parascak continued.

In 68 games for the WHL’s Prince George Cougars last season, Terik Parascak racked up 105 points (43 goals, 62 assists), ranking third on the team and eighth in the league.

It was his first full year in Canadian major junior, and he quickly became a key player for the Cougars. Parascak's impressive performance earned him a spot on the 2024 CHL All-Rookie Team and the nickname “The Super Rookie,” as he led all CHL rookies in points, goals, and assists.

Despite his excellent junior career, Parascak acknowledges that he has a long way to go to make it in the NHL, especially after experiencing the level of competition among professional players firsthand.

“I think just getting a lot stronger for me, I think obviously that’ll come with time. But just making sure I put in that work to make sure that when I’m ready to make, hopefully, a professional jump, that I’m in the right shape and the right amount of strength,” he said.

Parascak's NHL Preseason debut with the Capitals

Parascak made his NHL preseason debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers, proudly wearing a Washington Capitals jersey for the first time at Capital One Arena.

While battling through some nerves, Parascak didn't register any shots on goal but led the game with 9 individual shot attempts, including 3 scoring chances and 2 high-danger opportunities during his 14:58 of ice time. In the second period, he notched his first NHL preseason point by assisting on Ivan Miroshnichenko’s power-play goal, cutting the Flyers' lead to 3-2 late in the period.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery was impressed with how confidently the 18-year-old handled his first appearance, noting that Parascak stayed assertive despite the high-pressure environment.

“Got a point, had a lot of shots,” noted Carbery.

The 6-2 defeat served as a valuable learning experience for Parascak, as he faced off against a seasoned Flyers squad featuring many of their Opening Night starters. The game highlighted the areas he needs to focus on as he returns to the WHL’s Prince George Cougars for further development.

The past week has been a whirlwind for Parascak, as he completed a four-day Rookie Camp before joining the team's veterans at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for his inaugural NHL Training Camp.