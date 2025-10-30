The Dallas Mavericks’ rookie sensation Cooper Flagg became the center of attention Wednesday at the American Airlines Center, not only for his stat line but for an audacious on-court display against Indiana Pacers guard Mac McClung.

Standing 6-foot-9, Flagg exploited a size mismatch on McClung, the 6-foot-2 G League sensation making his Indiana debut, and scored on a jumper in the fourth quarter, celebrating with the “too small” gesture.

COOPER FLAGG HIT MAC MCCLUNG WITH THE "TOO SMALL" 👀 pic.twitter.com/PkNROCBfwu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Flagg stepped up after Anthony Davis left early in the first quarter with a lower left leg injury. Dallas, already dealing with absences from Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Dante Exum, leaned heavily on their rookie forward. Flagg finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and one block in 35 minutes. Moreover, he shot 6-of-11 from the floor, made all three of his free throws, and contributed crucial plays down the stretch to help the Mavericks defeat the Pacers 107–105.

Throughout the contest, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft displayed his all-around game. He started slowly, registering just two points and one rebound in eight minutes of first-quarter action, but he gradually asserted himself. By halftime, he had four points, five rebounds, and two assists.

In the third quarter, Flagg helped transform a halftime three-point deficit into a lead, scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds. His fourth-quarter dominance, including the post-up over McClung, was essential in closing out the win.

Dallas received contributions from their bench as well. Brandon Williams led with 20 points and seven rebounds, Dwight Powell added 18 points, six boards, and two blocks, and D’Angelo Russell helped out with 14 points with five assists. Max Christie also scored 10 points off the bench.

Missing Davis and several starters, the Mavericks rallied from a 14-point early hole against a Pacers team struggling with injuries themselves to Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, TJ McConnell, and others.

Dallas improved to 2–3 on the season and will next face the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City on Saturday.