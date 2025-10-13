Hockey fans had just one game to pay attention to on Sunday night. And it was a rather close affair. The New York Rangers looked to follow up two dominant victories with another on home ice. On the other side, goaltender Charlie Lindgren made his season debut for the Washington Capitals. And he played with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

Lindgren had his work cut out for him, facing 35 shots from the Rangers. However, he stood on his head, stopping all of them. The Capitals won Sunday night's lone NHL contest by a 1-0 scoreline.

This win was a bit personal for Lindgren, as well. His brother, Ryan, was traded by the Rangers last year. He went to the Colorado Avalanche, and signed a four-year contract with the Seattle Kraken this summer. Charlie Lindgren spoke about what this win meant, given the circumstances.

“It felt good to get a win for my brother, and obviously, for the team here. My brother laid it on the line every single night for this team. He loved being a Ranger, loved the group over there. I know for a fact they're definitely going to miss him. There's going to be a big hole back there,” the Capitals goaltender said, via Washington Post reporter Bailey Johnson.

Capitals' Charlie Lindgren hoping to recapture 2023-24 form

Lindgren has undergone an impressive career resurgence since joining Washington in 2022-23. He truly broke out in 2023-24, splaying 50 games and finishing with a .911 save percentage. He was a major reason a lethargic Capitals offense was able to make the playoffs, in fact.

Unfortunately, he didn't have the same luck in 2024-25. He finished the year with an .896 save percentage. And he finished with -4.93 Goals Saved Above Average. according to Evolving Hockey.

Lindgren has shown he can be a good goaltender in this league. His performance on Sunday night shows as much. He had added motivation against the Rangers, and they were unable to solve him. The Capitals are in action again on Tuesday when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.