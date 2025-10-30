The Minnesota Vikings fell to 3-4 on the season after a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Minnesota lost Carson Wentz to season-ending shoulder surgery after the game. The Vikings now plan to move forward with J.J. McCarthy. The second-year quarterback is expected to make his first start since Week 2 on Sunday.

Minnesota could also get an important defensive contributor back for Week 9’s matchup against the Detroit Lions. Andrew Van Ginkel told reporters that his goal is to return to the field Sunday, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. The seventh-year veteran has been sidelined since Week 3 with a neck injury.

Van Ginkel suffered a concussion in the season opener against the Chicago Bears. After sitting out one game he was back on the field in Week 3 to face the Cincinnati Bengals. However, his return was short-lived as a neck injury forced an early exit. Van Ginkel avoided the IR but missed the next four games with the ailment.

Andrew Van Ginkel hopes to rejoin the Vikings in Week 9

Van Ginkel only played eight snaps against the Bengals before suffering the injury. But he made an immediate impact for the Vikings, recording two sacks in limited playing time. The 30-year-old defender racked up 11.5 sacks in 2024, making his first career Pro Bowl in his debut season with Minnesota.

However, this season has been a struggle. While Van Ginkel stated that playing in Week 9 is the goal there’s still some uncertainty with the injury. “It’s been a long process and I’ve been careful with how I’ve been able to handle this,” Van Ginkel added, per the Vikings’ team site.

The veteran pass rusher declined to comment on the nature of his neck injury and refused to say if the ailment might require surgery. “I’m not gonna go into all that. I’ll let the medical staff and the doctors and all that take care of itself.”

The Vikings also lost Christian Darrisaw in Week 8. The standout tackle re-aggravated his knee injury during the loss to the Chargers. Darrisaw suffered a torn ACL last season and missed the first three weeks of 2025 while recovering.

Fortunately for Vikings fans, McCarthy, Darrisaw and Van Ginkel all turned in full practices on Wednesday. The positive start to the week puts the trio on track to start against the Lions in Week 9.

Van Ginkel acknowledged being eager to return to work. “It’s been eating at me. And I can’t wait to get back on the field.”