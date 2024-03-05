The Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Celtics-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Celtics are the best team in the NBA when looking at record. They are 48-12, and they have won 11 straight games. Boston has won both games against the Cavaliers this season, as well. However, both of those games were played in Boston. In those two games, Jayson Tatum leads the team with 26.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.5 points per game, and he leads the team with 4.5 assists. The Celtics are scoring 118.5 against the Cavaliers, as well. Kristaps Porzingis sat out Sunday's game, so he will be questionable heading into this game.
The Cavaliers are in third place in the Eastern Conference as they sit 39-21. They are coming off a loss against the New York Knicks, though. In the two games against the Celtics this season, Donovan Mitchell has scored 30.0 points per game. Darius Garland is at 22.5 points per game, and leads the team with 5.0 rebounds. The Cavaliers are scoring 110.0 points per game against the Celtics this season. Mitchell and Caris LeVert both missed Sunday's game, so their status for Tuesday is uncertain.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Celtics-Cavaliers Odds
Boston Celtics: -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -275
Cleveland Cavaliers: +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +225
Over: 219 (-110)
Under: 219 (-110)
How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: TNT
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and that has shown against the Cavaliers. Boston allows 109.9 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA. Their defense is a huge reason for their league-best record. The Celtics need to keep it up in this game. When they allow under 110 points in a game this season, they are 26-2. Keeping the Cavaliers to under 110 will almost guarantee a win for the Celtics.
The Celtics are also one of the best scoring teams in the NBA. It does not matter who they play, the Celtics are going to put up some points. In fact, Boston has scored less than 115 points just 16 times this season. Boston is constantly putting up points, and when they score 115+ points this season, they are 44-4. If Boston can continue their scoring, they will win this game on the road.
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Nine of Boston's 12 losses have come on the road. It is not much, but they are a much worse road team. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are 20-11 at home this season. With this being a home game for them, the Cavaliers need to find a way to keep their home success going.
Looking at the stats, the Cavaliers allow the second-fewest points in the NBA. As mentioned, the Celtics are unbeatable when they score 115+ points. The Cavaliers need to keep the Celtics under that point total if they want any chance to win this game. Cleveland will have a tough time on the offensive side, so their defense has to stay locked in, as they have all season.
Final Celtics-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a close game. Both teams are very solid on defense, and they are both great teams. I think it will be back-and-forth, just barely giving the edge to the Cavaliers. I will take the Cavaliers to cover the spread.
Final Celtics-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers +6.5 (-108), Under 219 (-110)