Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula take on Daria Saville and Ellen Perez in the 2024 Olympics tennis women's doubles tournament. Our Olympics tennis odds series has our Gauff Pegula vs Saville Perez prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gauff Pegula vs Saville Perez.

The great thing about Olympic tennis is that doubles really does mean as much as singles. There might be more of a media focus on singles, but in terms of pure meaning for the competitors, there isn't that much of a difference in doubles. Think about it: Playing doubles at the Olympics gives these professionals another path toward a medal. You might remember that Roger Federer, who never won an Olympic gold medal in men's singles, did win an Olympic gold in men's doubles in Beijing in 2008. Roger Federer will always be able to look back on his tennis career and say he successfully achieved the goal of winning gold for his native Switzerland. He and Stan Wawrinka both got to hear the Swiss national anthem while standing on top of a medal podium. Who really cares that they created that moment in doubles and not singles? The Olympics are an equalizer that way. Winning gold is winning gold, regardless of how it comes about. It's quite different from regular singles and doubles, in which the goal is a paycheck and the doubles pay is a small fraction of the singles pay. The Olympics make doubles tennis hugely relevant for a lot of the top players who would normally not play doubles.

That said, Coco Gauff is actually the exception which proves the rule in tennis. She plays doubles at a lot of tour stops, including the majors. She and Jessica Pegula are a veteran doubles team with lots of experience. Gauff is actually playing all three tennis disciplines in Paris — singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. She is giving herself three chances to bring home gold for Team USA. Let's see how the women's doubles path unfolds for her and Pegula in France.

Here are the Gauff Pegula vs Saville Perez Olympics tennis odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Olympics Tennis Odds: Gauff Pegula vs Saville Perez Odds

Money line

Gauff / Pegula: -350

Saville / Perez: +230

To win in straight (two) sets

Gauff / Pegula: -145

Saville / Perez: +550

To win in three sets

Gauff / Pegula: +325

Saville / Perez: +500

How To Watch Gauff Pegula vs Saville Perez

TV: CNBC / USA Network / E!

Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Time: Approx. 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT — match could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on previous matches

Why Gauff / Pegula Could Cover The Spread

We are making note of this point on this first batch of Olympic tennis betting previews heading into the weekend: Olympic tennis isn't offering the same wide amount of betting props as Wimbledon, the French Open, and other significant professional events. The Olympics are different. Also, doubles is different as well, so when you look at matches, you're probably not going to get as many props. Winning in two or three sets is a prop that you should see, so let's talk about that one. Gauff and Pegula winning in straights could certainly be priced higher than -145. It's not an incredible price, but it's a decent one. Given how experienced Gauff and Pegula are, it's a pretty decent play to make.

Why Saville / Perez Could Cover The Spread

Gauff and Pegula have never won a major doubles championship. Gauff actually won her first major doubles title with Katerina Siniakova, not Pegula. Gauff and Pegula have formed a very good doubles team, but not a great one. With Gauff playing mixed doubles and women's singles, she might not be as focused as she needs to be for women's doubles, opening the door for the underdogs.

Final Gauff Pegula vs Saville Perez Prediction & Pick

This is a straightforward play. Gauff and Pegula are the better team and should win in straights.

Final Gauff Pegula vs Saville Perez Prediction & Pick: Gauff Pegula to win in straight (two) sets