The Dallas Mavericks' acquisition of Klay Thompson has been a popular subject of discussion throughout this offseason. Mavericks forward PJ Washington, who was acquired ahead of the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline, was recently asked to share his thoughts on the addition.

“I think it's great,” Washington said, via Kevin Gray Jr. “I think he brings a lot to our team, a lot of leadership. Obviously he’s been at the top of the mountain for a while, so I think it’s great that he’s on our team and gives us some knowledge as well too.”

Adding a four-time champion like Klay Thompson is going to excite a team. PJ Washington and the Mavs fell just short of a championship this past season. They upset the odds and reached the NBA Finals, but the Boston Celtics ultimately won the championship after defeating the Mavericks in five games.

The Mavs could have used Thompson in the NBA Finals. Klay's dangerous three-point shooting prowess is going to give defenses something else to consider when preparing to play against Dallas. Thompson's presence should lead to an all-around improved offense for the team.

Klay Thompson, PJ Washington will play pivotal roles for Mavericks in 2024-25

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the superstars. Either Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford will start at the center position. Thompson and Washington, meanwhile, will play on the wings.

Washington is a capable three-point shooter. He features the ability to catch fire and not look back. With that being said, he can be a bit inconsistent at times.

Having Thompson and Washington should help to balance out the team's long-range attack. If Washington is struggling, Thompson can step up. When defenses place their focus on containing Thompson behind the arc then Washington should receive more open looks.

In fact, Washington may see his numbers improve as a result of Thompson's presence on the Mavericks roster.