Team USA is a star-studded group that features quite a few champions. Whether they are guys who have won multiple titles throughout their career, such as Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant, or guys who just won the 2024 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics in Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White, it's safe to say this group has a winning pedigree.

Given the fact that they are the reigning champions, it would have been fair to expect the Celtics players on Team USA to be boasting about their title, but it doesn't seem like they have been doing anything of the sort. If you ask Curry, he thinks they should, and hilariously shared the “wild behavior” he wanted to see from Tatum during his time with the team.

Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum looking to add to trophy collection on Team USA

Throughout the entire 2023-24 campaign, the Celtics were focused heavily on winning a title, and they didn't let much distract them from their goal. Now, it appears as if they have brought that same mentality with them to Team USA. Curry seems to be implying that Tatum and company should ease up a bit and rub it in the rest of his teammates' faces a bit. Bragging rights are one of the great perks of winning after all.

Chances are that isn't going to happen, though, as Tatum is looking to add some more hardware to his trophy cabinet in the Olympics with Team USA. And while they are the overwhelming favorite to come out on top at the Games, their friendly matchups proved that they can't take anything for granted once the real games get underway. With Tatum dead set on winning, though, the Americans should be in a good spot to go out and do precisely what everyone is expecting them to do.