Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic did not have a desirable end to the 2023-24 season. Jokic and his team lost the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the star center looks to have a strong showing with Team Serbia in the Paris Olympics — and an even stronger aesthetic. Jokic's new facial hair style has fans viewing him as something of a James Bond villain.

Air Serbia made an Instagram post that showed Jokic smiling and sporting a sharply shaved goatee next to a flight attendant. USA Today's Robert Zeglinski described Jokic's new look as something a villain would sport in a James Bond movie.

“I’m just imagining the seven-foot Jokic slowly stroking his goatee and cackling as a desperate James Bond tries to escape from a pit of hungry sharks. Try to tell me he wouldn’t be perfect for the role,” Zeglinski wrote.

The Nuggets superstar may not appear in any James Bond movies soon, but he looks to be one of the fiercest players on the court in the Olympics. Nikola Jokic will lead Team Serbia's quest to medal in a field with elite competition.

The 29-year-old is arguably hotter than he has ever been. Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game during the 2023-24 season. As a result, he won his third NBA MVP award and made the All-NBA First Team.

It will be interesting to see how Jokic performs with Team Serbia while at the height of his prime. Serbia has a chance to make a deep Olympic run, but it will not be easy. The squad must face the likes of a stacked Team USA lineup and a rising Team Canada program. But if Jokic helped lead the Nuggets to a championship in 2023, he can help Serbia medal on the world's biggest stage in 2024.