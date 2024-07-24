Stephen Curry could become one of the few players in modern NBA history to spend his entire, illustrious career with one franchise. But as the Golden State Warriors grapple with the departure of Klay Thompson and whether they can compete for a fifth title, Curry has seemingly left the door open to at least the possibility of leaving Golden State as well.

Curry, who was drafted seventh overall by the Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft, has played 15 seasons with the team, winning two MVPs, four championships, and a Finals MVP along the way. The present and future are very much unknown for Golden State, however, as Curry will turn 37 this season and has just two years left on his current contract.

Stephen Curry opens up on potential Warriors departure

While it seems unfathomable for Curry, the face of the Warriors franchise for the last decade or so, to leave, Curry indicated in an interview with Andscape that if the Warriors completely sink and become uncompetitive, he could be open to playing for a different team.

“It’s tough, right? I’ve always said I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry told Marc J. Spears in response to a question that referenced Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki. “At this stage in my career, I feel like that’s possible. And you can still be a competitive, it doesn’t mean you guaranteed the championship. It doesn’t mean winning. Winning is always a priority, but obviously you’re realistic. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen if you stay the course. You need to shake things up and keep reimagining what it looks like to evolve with what league is at right now, with where some of these talented teams are now.

“I’m taking it one step at a time to be honest. I think that’s the only way that will protect my happiness. Also, it allows me to enjoy being myself when I’m out there playing. And I’ll continue to make the decisions that are best for me and for my career at the end of the day when it comes to just the imagination. I want to win. Let’s put it this way, it’s a longwinded way of saying that it if it is a situation where you’re a bottom feeder and it’s just because you want to stay there, I’d have a hard time with that. But I don’t think that’s going to be the reality.”

Curry is set to make $55.8 million this season and $59.6 million next season before his contract expires in the summer of 2026. Curry will be 38 when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.