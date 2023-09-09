The 2023 college football season is in full swing and there are a lot of betting opportunities to take advantage of. Each and every week, the ClutchPoints betting team provides expert college football predictions, picks, and analysis of a majority of the D1 NCAA games taking place. During Week 1 of the season, the CP betting team went (11-6) against the spread as well as (4-5) on over/under predictions in AP Top-25 games.

Here are the ClutchPoints college football Week 2 predictions and picks as well as the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Week 2 Picks – AP Top 25

Ball State vs. 1 Georgia – Ball State +42.5 (-115); Author: Bryan Logan

Youngstown State vs. 5 Ohio State – Ohio State -41.5 (-110); Author: Bryan Logan

10 Notre Dame vs. NC State – Notre Dame -7.5 (-104); Author: Bryan Logan

12 Utah vs. Baylor – Utah -7.5 (-105), Under 46.5 (-110); Author: Cameron Zunkel

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Troy vs. 15 Kansas State – Troy +16.5 (-110); Author: Bryan Logan

Nebraska vs. 22 Colorado – Colorado -2.5 (-110); Author: Griffin Conant

Delaware vs. 7 Penn State – Penn State -41.5 (-105); Author: Bryan Logan

UNLV vs. 2 Michigan – UNLV +37.5 (-110); Author: Bryan Logan

20 Ole Miss vs. 24 Tulane – Tulane +6.5 (+100); Author: Bryan Logan

23 Texas A&M vs. Miami – Miami +3.5 (-118); Author: Rob Hayek

Tulsa vs. 8 Washington – Washington -34.5 (-108) & Over 65.5 (-105); Author: Bryan Logan

Austin Peay vs. 9 Tennessee – Tennessee -44.5 (-114); Author: Bryan Logan

Lafayette vs. 21 Duke – Duke -41.5 (-102); Over 47.5 (-110); Author: Bryan Logan

App State vs. 17 North Carolina – North Carolina -19.5 (-105); Author: Bryan Logan

SMU vs. 18 Oklahoma – SMU +16.5 (-115); Author: Bryan Logan

11 Texas vs. 3 Alabama – Texas +7 (-104); Author: Bryan Logan

13 Oregon vs. Texas Tech – Oregon -6.5 (-112); Author: Matthew Zemek

19 Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Washington State +6.5 (-115); Author: Mathew Zemek

Southern Miss vs. 4 Florida State – Florida State -30.5 (-115): Author: Mathew Zemek

Stanford vs. 6 USC – Over 69.5 (-110); Author: Mathew Zemek

Texas and Alabama meet for a highly anticipated matchup in Tuscaloosa. That is a crucial matchup as both sides have championship aspirations. Ole Miss and Tulane meet for a battle between two ranked squads and that has a chance to be a high-scoring affair. Later on Saturday evening, Washington State hosts Wisconsin for their season opener. That has a chance to be a great game as WSU aims to upset the Badgers.