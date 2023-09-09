Tennessee gets an FCS opponent this year as they take on Austin Peay. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Austin Peay-Tennessee prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Austin Peay Governors lost in week one to Southern Illinois. It was a struggle to start for them. They gave up a touchdown in the first quarter and then gave up three more in the second to be down 28-0 at the half. The first points of the game for the Governors did not come until the third quarter, on a field goal by Haffux Trujlio. It was not until the game was well in hand that Austin Peay scored a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, down 42-3, they scored on a 41-yard pass. They would score two more times and fall 49-23.

Meanwhile, Tennessee hosted Virginia and put on a show. They scored on a Dylan Sampson touchdown reception in the first, and then Sampson ran it in to start the second quarter. Joe Milton grabbed a touchdown run to end the first half and give Tennessee a 21-3 lead. Milton would run a second one in, as would Sampson in the third quarter before UVA would get their first score. Overall, Dylan Simpson was amazing. He had four touchdowns in the game, as Tennessee went on to win 49-13

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Football Odds: Austin Peay-Tennessee Odds

Austin Peay: +44.5 (-106)

Tennessee: -44.5 (-114)

Over: 65.5 (-110)

Under: 65.5 (-110)

How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:00 PM ET/ 2:00 PM PT

Why Austin Peay Will Cover The Spread

Mike DiLiello will need to have a big game for the Governors to cover the spread in this one. He was solid in his first game of the year. DiLiello went 21-35 for 216 yards and two scored in the game. He made a few big throws down fields, and a couple into tight coverage in getting his two scores. Still, both scores came against back-ups in the fourth quarter, and now he has to play Tennessee. Meanwhile, he had some bad passes, leading to two interceptions, and had two other turn-over-worthy passes. He also dealt with some pressure issues. DiLiello dropped back 39 times and was pressured 12 times. That led to four sacks for DiLiello.

Meanwhile, the Governors need to have a better day on the ground. Jevon Jackson ran just seven times for 33 yards. CJ Evans ran eight times for 30 yards and a score. Overall, the offensive line did not help them much. Their average spot of first contact was under one yard past the line of scrimmage. In 18 attempts, only 20 yards were yards made before first contact.

One defense, there was a mixed bag of good and bad. First, they got the quarterback on a fairly regular basis. Austin Peay had 25 quarterbacks pressured on the game, with two players having five. Still, he had just two sacks in the game and only hit the quarterback three other times. Second, 27 stops for offensive failure as a team, but they also had 21 missed tackles. Finally, they struggled in the past. They allowed a reception rate over 70 percent, did not win a single contested ball, and allowed three scores through the air.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread

Joe Milton did not have to do a lot to get the win for Tennessee. He did go 21-30 while passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He did not try to make any massive plays, averaging a depth of target of just 9.7 yards. Meanwhile, he tried to take care of the ball. He did throw one turnover-worthy pass, but for the most part took his time, and was accurate. In the game, he was pressured just three times. That led to one sack and two scrambles for positive yardage.

The biggest story for Tennessee was on the ground. Jaylen Wright ran 12 times for 115 yards. He averaged 9.6 yards per carry and caused four missed tackles. In the game, he had two runs over 15 yards, while he also had six runs over 10 yards. With 115 yards, his longest run was 21 yards, meaning most runs were for major yardage. He was also getting great blocking. He averaged 9.6 yards per carry, but only 5.42 yards per carry were after first contact. Meanwhile, Dylan Sampson was great as well. He ran 13 times for 52 yards. While he did not do as much after contact, he still had a great game. He scored three times on the ground and also caught a reception for one more.

the defense was solid as well, led by James Pearce Jr. He was a pass-rushing master in the game. Pearce has seven total quarterback pressures while also having two sacks. He had two tackles and also three stops for offensive failures. Overall, Tennessee had 20 quarterbacks pressured, while also getting five sacks. The secondary was impressive as well. Of the 22 on-target throws, only 10 were completed by UVA. That was for just 105 yards and Tennessee broke up four passes. They also tackle soundly. In the game, there were only seven missed tackles by Tennessee players.

Final Austin Peay-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Tennessee won with ease last week. Joe Milton was solid but did not do anything special. They chose to keep him conservative, and not press things for him. Tennessee has Florida next week though. They will need to make sure Joe Milton is comfortable with everything in the playbook. This is essentially the final pre-season game for Tennessee, and they need to make sure they are ready to go. Meanwhile, Austin Peay lost in their FCS game. Not only did they lose, but they did not move the ball well until Southern Illinois put in backups. They turned over the ball, struggled blocking, and struggled on defense. Tennessee will be able to score as many points as they want. If Austin Peay is to score in this game, it will be very late in the game. Take Tenneessee to cover with ease.

