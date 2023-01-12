Team India fans slammed a Sri Lankan troll who mocked Virat Kohli following his failure in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday.

After Virat Kohli was bowled by Lahiru Kumara for just four runs, a Sri Lankan user Daniel Alexander took a swipe at the Delhi-born cricketer.

“No dropped catches, no umpire favouritism, no runs for Virat Kohli,” he wrote on Twitter.

However, his words for Virat Kohli were not liked by the cricket star’s vast legion of fans who immediately hit back at the Sri Lankan troll.

“No sharp bowling, no footwork and no withdrawal of appeal today by Rohit hence NO RUNS for Dasun Shanaka,” a cricket lover wrote on Twitter.

“You are a ‘crybaby’. Keep that, your emoticons are directly proportional to the pain you are getting. Its good. BTW tomorrow is 13th and will again give you an equation to reach 36,” another added.

“My stupid son why are you embarrassing us by talking s*hit like this,Kohli has a total of 45 ODI 100s, whereas, our (LOAN Lanka) total squad has only 9 ODI 100s, which is 20 % of his 100s. Don’t talk about him and embarrass us more son, I will disown you Moda fokr,” a third said.

“No brain No logic No sense for Clown Daniel Alexmadarchod entertaining his zero IQ no brainer crowd,” a fourth declared.

Virat Kohli’s poor outing at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata came after he scored his 45th ODI hundred in the previous game in Guwahati, breaking multiple world records in the process.

En route, the Delhi-born cricketer became the fastest to reach 45 hundreds and 12,500 runs in One-Day Internationals.

While Sachin Tendulkar needed 424 innings to complete 45 tons in ODIs, the Delhi-born batter only required 257 knocks to get there. Additionally, Virat Kohli achieved 12,500 runs in 257 ODI innings, ahead of the Little Master who did it in 310.

Virat Kohli also has the most centuries in international cricket as a non-opener.

Besides the above-mentioned milestones, he became the first man to score at least nine centuries against two different teams in ODI cricket.

Previously, both Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar had 9 tons each against West Indies and Australia respectively. The legendary cricketers had collected 8 hundreds each against Sri Lanka as well. But with his century against Dasun Shanaka and his men, Virat Kohli now stands alone in the list with 9 centuries against both Sri Lanka and West Indies.

The 34-year-old matched Sachin Tendulkar’s record of making the most number of centuries on home soil as well. Both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli now have 20 tons each in India.

The number of knocks Virat Kohli took to reach there though was far less compared to Sachin Tendulkar. While Little Master needed 160 innings to hit 20 centuries in ODIs at home, the India No.3 accomplished the feat in only 99 knocks.

After his heroics in Assam, Virat Kohli also spoke about his prolonged slump with the bat which ended late last year.