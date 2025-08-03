The Athletics are well out of the postseason picture, languishing in last place in the AL West and entering play Saturday 14 games under .500. Despite the record, the A’s feature an exciting core of talented players. But after losing All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson to the IL, A’s fans were left holding their breath when the team’s other rookie sensation collided with a teammate.

Nick Kurtz gave fans a scare in the seventh inning of Saturday's matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Athletics’ rising star was tracking a popup in foul territory when ran into catcher Shea Langeliers.

Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers both stayed in the game after this scary collision pic.twitter.com/8ZYgwTDktP — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 3, 2025

After the frightening collision Kurtz remained on the ground, writhing in pain. He then got to his knees and could be seen apologizing to Langeliers. Both players remained in the game, per Talkin’ Baseball.

Nick Kurtz gives A’s fans a scare amid breakout debut season

A’s fans must have been wondering what they did to deserve such a cruel fate before it was clear Kurtz escaped a serious injury. Wilson was hit by a pitch and fractured his forearm last week. Ace closer Mason Miller was traded to the San Diego Padres on Thursday. And the A’s nearly lost Kurtz on Saturday.

Fortunately the talented first baseman was able to shake off the collision and continue playing. Kurtz made his major league debut in April after the A’s selected him fourth overall in the 2024 draft. After a brief adjustment, the first-year pro has been sensational. He’s slashing .393/.486/.933 since July 1, with 11 home runs and 27 RBI in his last 24 games.

Kurtz made headlines with a four-homer game against the Astros as he helped spark a hot streak for the Athletics. The team had won seven of its last eight games entering Saturday. While The A’s lost to Arizona, Kurtz went 2-4 and scored a run, raising his season average to .305. He has an astounding 1.038 OPS after 72 major league games.