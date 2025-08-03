One 2027 prospect to keep an eye on if you’re a Michigan football fan is four-star offensive lineman Lucas Rhoa. Rhoa isn’t close to making his college decision as he still has a couple more years of high school left, but Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines are in a good spot after recently extending an offer.

Lucas Rhoa attended a Michigan camp back in June, and he received an offer then. It’s early, but he likes what he sees from the Wolverines.

“My interest is definitely very high,” Rhoa said, according to an article from On3. “They’re historically great at producing offensive linemen, and I’m really not worried about distance from California. I’m looking to play football.”

Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome will play a major role throughout Rhoa’s recruitment, and so far, the two of them are forming a good bond.

“He’s straightforward,” Rhoa said. “He’s not going to tell you anything that’s not true. I like that he doesn’t yell. He just coaches you up right, and it was interesting to learn different techniques from him.”

The next step here for Rhoa and the Wolverines would be an official visit. That would take place next year, and it is something that the prized prospect has his eyes on.

“I definitely would be interested in taking an official visit up there next year, continuing to just build a relationship with the coaching staff,” Rhoa added.

Lucas Rhoa doesn’t need to make a decision anytime soon, and it doesn’t look like he is going to. There is a long way to go in this recruitment, but the Michigan football team has positioned itself nicely early on. The Wolverines typically do a good job of recruiting elite offensive lineman, and Rhoa seems like he would be a good fit for the program.