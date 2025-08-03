Jared Verse was jogging out to the Los Angeles Rams' training field on Saturday like any other day—until he suddenly stopped in his tracks after spotting a familiar face just a few yards away. Standing casually on the sideline was Rams legend Aaron Donald, and Verse's reaction was immediate, loud, and completely unfiltered: “Oh, hell no!”

Donald, making his first appearance at camp this year—and looking every bit as fit, sculpted, and imposing as ever—caught the young defender completely off guard. Verse didn't waste a second before greeting him and his family, though he was still processing the surprise. It wasn't just seeing Donald that sparked the reaction—everything came rushing back from their last brutal workout together.

Look who's here 👀 pic.twitter.com/NcJYiijWvs — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 2, 2025

Earlier this offseason, Verse challenged Donald to train with him, a bold move he admitted he instantly regretted. The future Hall of Famer pushed him to the absolute limit in what Verse would later describe as the most grueling, exhausting workout of his entire life. He even joked afterward that he seriously thought about calling the cops to escape. The experience stuck with him—and for good reason.

Despite the sheer intensity of that session, there's no lingering tension or bad blood between the two. Verse initiated the whole thing, throwing out a bit of trash talk that he probably assumed was harmless—until the veteran responded with full-force intensity and no mercy.

Of course, Donald was not just there to check in with Verse. Davante Adams also stopped by to say hello, but his reaction was much more laid-back. From Adams' response, it appears he was not even mildly surprised to see Donald at camp. For the retired Rams icon, this visit seemed more about reconnecting and remaining close to the team that defined his legacy.

AD 🤝 DA pic.twitter.com/owCWzlTwzs — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 3, 2025

Donald has made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of suiting up again, no matter how good he looks physically. Still, that hasn't stopped him from attending practices, lending support, and remaining a presence in the building. One thing's for sure—Jared Verse probably won't be stepping into a weight room with him again soon.