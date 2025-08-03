The Los Angeles Lakers secured Luka Doncic’s commitment this offseason by signing him to a three-year, $165 million contract extension, committing him to the franchise through the 2028-29 season and removing his player option for 2026-27. With LeBron James potentially entering his final year with the franchise, the Lakers have now positioned Doncic as the clear face of the team’s future. A major part of that vision includes a defensive overhaul, one that Doncic believes Marcus Smart will significantly impact.

Speaking at a recent media conference, the 26-year-old Slovenian credited Smart with being a catalyst for change, particularly on the defensive end.

“I think way better. Obviously we got Marcus, so he’s gonna teach me some things. But obviously that is going to help a lot,” Luka Doncic said, referencing the Lakers’ defensive shortcomings during their 4-1 first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That series exposed their need for perimeter defense, and Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, arrives as a direct solution.

Doncic actively recruited Smart, who signed after securing a buyout with the Washington Wizards. Alongside Smart, the Lakers also landed Deandre Ayton this summer. These moves show the Lakers’ aggressive push to build around Doncic, who is now the only player under contract past the 2027-28 season. With over $100 million in potential cap space by 2026, Los Angeles could chase future free agents like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Donovan Mitchell.

Doncic’s offseason transformation hasn’t gone unnoticed either. After being limited to just 50 games in 2024-25 due to a left calf strain, he has dropped nearly 20 pounds. He told Men’s Health, “Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better,” crediting a gluten-free, zero-sugar diet and intense physical training.

Last season, despite injury, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. In 2023-24, he led the league with 33.9 PPG, the highest since James Harden’s 34.3 in 2019-20.

Luka Doncic remains one of only two NBA players, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, to average at least 28 points per game in each of the last four seasons. He has also averaged 25+ points, eight+ rebounds, and seven+ assists every year since 2021-22, a feat matched only by Nikola Jokic.