When it comes to training camp, Philadelphia Eagles fans are always looking for the next great breakout star.

Sometimes, these players show up, show out, and become franchise heroes, with Corey Clement going from RB5 coming out of camp to a key cog in a Super Bowl win. Othertimes, they become a trivia question, with fans quizzing each other on the likes of Ifeanyi Momah, Henry Josey, or JaCorey Shepherd.

In 2025, there are plenty of interesting breakout candidates, with fans rapidly falling in love with Elijah Cooks before he even plays a game in Midnight Green, Terrace Marshall Jr. potentially finally putting it together at the NFL level, and Montrell Johnson Jr. dubbed a player to watch since Howie Roseman signed him as a UDFA out of Florida.

But what about the players who aren't quite hitting expectations? What about the prospects fans had high hopes for who, for one reason or another, aren't where they are supposed to be on the pre-preseason depth chart? Well, while there are plenty of players to be excited about on the Eagles heading into 2025, there are a few who are worth keeping an extra close eye on, as they might need some major performances to get where they need to be.

3. Andrew Mukuba

In the NFL, the best ability is availability.

After making headlines for being among the seeming 32 2025 second-round picks who held out for some form of guaranteed contract this summer – Mukuba got $7.1 million over his rookie deal – the safety out of Texas has been largely unable to practice for the Eagles during training camp as he prepares for a highly anticipated rookie season, being limited with a shoulder injury.

Now granted, as Vic Fangio told reporters earlier in the week, Mukuba can still get reps in his system even if he isn't 100 percent, but mental reps and physical reps are not the same, and as a result, the clearest path to the field is strong efforts at the NovaCare Center and in the preseason.

“Yeah, I mean he just has to pay attention to meetings to get mental reps, but there’s no replacing physical reps,” Fangio told reporters. “Meetings and mental reps are good, but the value of them compared to physical reps is night and day.”

With Mukuba out, the Eagles have been trying a number of different options deep next to Reed Blankenship, from playing nickel cornerback Cooper DeJean at the spot in the base defense, to giving fellow Day 2 pick Sydney Brown some run, and even giving larger looks to deep reserves like Tristin McCollum and Andre' Sam, neither of whom are guaranteed a spot on the 53 man roster. While Mukuba could still win the job opposite Blankenship and has all the tools to be a player this fall, the fact that he isn't practicing fully yet has opened up the door for other players to take on big roles while he remains on the bench.

In 2024, DeJean missed time in camp and was largely held out of action during the first month of the season as a result, first seeing action as a return man before becoming a dominant force in the slot. Could Mukuba fall victim to a similar fate in 2025 if things don't turn around in a major way?

2. Trevor Keegan/Drew Kendall

For the second year in a row, the Eagles used a Day 3 draft pick on a center in the hopes of finding a long-term backup for Cam Jurgens.

Last summer, that plan didn't quite go as planned, as Dylan McMahon ended up being waived and landed on the Los Angeles Rams, leading Philadelphia to sign Nick Gates as a veteran backup, but surely they would right that mistake and secure a developmental performer to grow in Jeff Soutland's system, right?

So far, the results have been mixed at best.

Opting to take legacy lineman and Boston College Eagle Drew Kendall in the sixth round, fans hoped that Kendall's experience and savvy would fit well within the Eagles' zone blocking system, where athleticism is more important than mauling size, but according to Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice, that hasn't been the case so far. Facing off against the second and third string interior linemen as both a guard and a center, Kendall has been getting pushed around by reserve linemen Moro Ojomo, who is expected to play a bigger role following Milton Williams' exit.

If Kendall isn't ready to play just yet, the Eagles likely won't be able to call on 2024 Day 3 pick Trevor Keegan either, as he, too, has been struggling as a potential Jurgens backup, to the point where he was pulled from the position during Friday's camp.

Could Kendall and/or Keegan become the two-position reserve Philadelphia needs to have active on gameday, even if Landon Dickerson would likely kick it inside to center if something happened to Jurgens? Potentially so, but if they can't, the Eagles may have to look for another option before Week 1. Willie Lampkin, anyone?

1. Kelee Ringo

And last but unfortunately least, if there's any player who came into camp with sky-high expectations but has rapidly turned into a question mark, it's Kelee Ringo.

Initially expected to become the team's nickel CB2 both in 2024 and beyond when DeJean moves into the slot, it's been widely reported that Ringo has been outplayed by Adoree' Jackson, a veteran cornerback in his ninth professional season who is more concerned with chasing a ring than growing a secondary into the future.

That's right, while Fangio hasn't been eager to give compliments to Jackson just yet, noting he wasn't too familiar with his game heading into the summer, Jackson ended up playing more snaps than Ringo with the first team over the first week of camp, and even if that changes, it's clear who holds the first team spot a month before Week 1.

Can Ringo earn the starting spot, either in Week 1 or during the season, for one reason or another? Sure, but after being hyped up all offseason long, it looks like Ringo's path to the starting lineup is far less of a christening and more of a straight-up South Philly Streetfight for the starting role.