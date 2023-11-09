IPL side Delhi Capitals shared an explosive tweet to celebrate Australia batter Glenn Maxwell's World Cup double-century against Afghanistan.

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals (DC) shared an explosive tweet to celebrate Australia batter Glenn Maxwell's double-century against Afghanistan in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

“Bro yeh sab chhodo, apne pote potiyon ko kaise samjhaaoge kisi din ki Australia chased down 291 after being 91/7, with Maxi bhai hitting 201* on one leg,” DC wrote on their official Twitter handle.

The post caused quite a stir on social media, with several netizens reacting to it in their own style, sharing imaginary and funny stories about their future.

My future son : Oh C'mon mom i know you loved cricket but stop making crazy stories now

(Me showing him the highlights)

Son : Holy Shit Mom. WHAT WAS HE? A FREAKING BEAST 🤯🤯 — Kriti Sharma (@Kriti_Sharma01) November 8, 2023

The following day, DC stated that Glenn Maxwell's boundaries and sixes were still mesmerizing people in their dreams.

“Still not over with what we witnessed last night,” the tweet from Delhi Capitals read.

Like Delhi Capitals, India batting great Sachin Tendulkar was in awe of Glenn Maxwell's legendary knock.

Describing Glenn Maxwell's splendid innings to complete Australia's heist against Afghanistan as the best ODI knock he has seen in his life, Sachin Tendulkar praised the Australia batter for his hand-eye coordination, which played a vital role in his heroics at the Wankhede Stadium.

“A wonderful knock by Najibullah Zadran to put Afghanistan in a good position. They started well in the 2nd half and played good cricket for 70 overs but the last 25 overs from Glenn Maxwell was more than enough to change their fortune,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

“From Max pressure to Max performance! This has been the best ODI knock I've seen in my life,” the God of Cricket added.

Afterward, Sachin Tendulkar masterfully analyzed the explosive Australia batter's batting display, including the problems he faced when cramps affected his movement in the middle.

“Life and cricket have many parallels. Sometimes, like a spring, what pulls you back is also what propels you forward,” Sachin Tendulkar stated on the microblogging site.

“During yesterday's game, Glenn Maxwell's cramps constrained his footwork. He had to stay put at the crease, but that enabled him to have a steady head, watch the ball closely and let his hand-eye coordination do the work, backed by exceptional bat-speed,” he explained.

“Different formats of the game, and stages of the game require different footwork. And sometimes, no footwork becomes great footwork too,” Sachin Tendulkar summed up.

Earlier, talismanic India batter Virat Kohli's reaction to Glenn Maxwell's record-breaking double hundred went viral on the internet.

On Tuesday, Glenn Maxwell became the first Australian cricketer to score a double century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), thanks to his stunning 201* against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With his miraculous 201* off 128 balls, including 21 boundaries and ten sixes, Glenn Maxwell sealed Australia's place in the semifinals of the quadrennial event just when everyone thought that the match had slipped out of the Pat Cummins-led side's hands.

At 91/7, Australia was in deep trouble with their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread, and a rampaging Afghan side was on course to cause the biggest upset in the history of the elite competition.

However, out of nowhere, Glenn Maxwell produced what many cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, described as the finest ODI knock as he launched a blistering counterattack against the Afghanistan bowlers.

The right-hander's stunning assault on the Afghanistan bowlers proved too much for them as Glenn Maxwell completed an unlikely three-wicket victory for Australia with 19 balls to spare.

During his breathtaking display of power hitting, Australia's middle-order batter broke a plethora of records, including becoming the first batter to score a double hundred while chasing in ODIs.

Also, the Australian middle-order batter's double century against Afghanistan made him the highest run scorer as a non-opener in a single innings of a 50-over match. This record was previously held by Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry, who amassed 194 against Bangladesh in 2009.

He became only the third cricketer to hit a double ton in Cricket World Cups after Chris Gayle's 215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 and Martin Guptill's 237 against West Indies in the same edition.

Glenn Maxwell completed his double hundred in 128 balls, making it the second-quickest double ton in ODI cricket. India's Ishan Kishan holds the record for compiling the fastest double century, taking just 126 balls to reach their against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Following his epic innings, Virat Kohli shared his thoughts on the mayhem Glenn Maxwell caused in Maharashtra.

“Only you could do this, freak Glenn Maxwell”, Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell share a close bond as the two players represent the same team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Last year, Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma joined Glenn Maxwell in his wedding festivities when he tied the knot with his Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman in Mumbai.

Australian captain Pat Cummins described Glenn Maxwell's knock as the best-ever in ODIs.

“I think that's the greatest ODI innings that I've ever seen, and probably the greatest ODI innings ever. It was one of those days where you go: I was there at the stadium when Glenn Maxwell did that,” Pat Cummins said.

“Initially when I walked out there…the ball was spinning a bit and they were bowling really well. For me, it was about hanging in there and Maxi was still scoring quite freely. We knew it would get easier, and our run rate was never going to be an issue with Maxi still at the crease. For me, it was basically about survival. Pretty simple plan, didn't look too far ahead. I think Maxi maybe was thinking differently — he's always plotting his way to a win,” Pat Cummins pointed out.

“When Maxi got his hundred, I think we still needed about 120 or something, and I thought: ‘No way'. I guess it wasn't until the spinners were just about done and it was maybe 40 off 40 that I thought okay if Maxi gets out here, I think the other guys can get it done,” the Australian pacer noted.

Meanwhile, ex-India captain Sunil Gavaskar suggested that Glenn Maxwell's knock could have a domino effect on Australia, which could culminate in their sixth World Cup title.