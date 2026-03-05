The Seattle Seahawks are still riding the high of winning Super Bowl LX in dominant fashion, with a big win over the New England Patriots to cap off an epic run. Now, with head coach Mike Macdonald heading into his third season, Seattle will be hungry to improve to hold its spot at the top of the NFL.

That starts with the NFL Draft, where John Schneider and the front office have done an excellent job in recent years building the roster. Many of Seattle's best players, including Devon Witherspoon, Grey Zabel, Kenneth Walker III, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and others were all acquired through the NFL Draft.

Who could Seattle go after in this year's draft? Here's one possibility of how it could go, based on the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 2, Pick 36: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

Trade with Raiders

LV receives: No. 32 overall pick

SEA receives: No. 36 overall pick, No. 102 overall pick

The Seahawks don't have any extremely pressing needs, so they will be perfectly content to move back into day two with the Raiders looking for more help around Fernando Mendoza. Seattle scoops up a fourth-rounder in the process and grabs Missouri edge rusher Zion Young, a supersized rusher who can play on all three downs and should be a versatile piece in Mike Macdonald's defense.

DeMarcus Lawrence is getting older, and Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu have free agency coming up after the 2026 season. Boye Mafe may be gone in free agency this offseason, so it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Seattle go after more edge depth in the draft. Young has the frame to contribute in a rotational role right away before growing into a starter in the years to come.

Round 2, Pick 64: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

Seattle is potentially losing a pair of cornerbacks in free agency this offseason, as Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen are both hitting the open market. Both finished the season as starters, so Seattle will need to replenish that spot in the draft if it loses one or both of them.

Davison Igbinosun is a tools corner who struggled with penalties in college, getting a bit grabby at times while playing for an elite Ohio State defense. However, if Macdonald and his staff can coach some of that physicality down a little bit, this is one of the most talented corners in the draft and could be a steal at the end of round two.

Round 3, Pick 96: RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

At some point, the Seahawks are going to have to figure out what to do at running back. Kenneth Walker III is hitting the open market after Seattle decided not to use the franchise tag on the Super Bowl MVP before Tuesday's deadline. The Seahawks may be able to bring him back, but he will be pricey and there are a number of free agents on defense that they will want to retain as well.

Whether Walker is back or not, Zach Charbonnet is going to miss at least part of next season after tearing his ACL in the Divisional Round in January. The end of day two would be a good spot to fill that hole and grab Johnson, who was quietly one of the best backs in the country in 2025 with 1,821 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns.

Johnson didn't run all that well at the combine, but he is a downhill runner who gets the hard yards and is a quality receiver out of the backfield.

Round 4, Pick 102: RG Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Rutledge had an excellent NFL Combine, which could move his stock up to day two status. Here, Seattle gets an experienced right guard that came from a run-heavy scheme at Georgia Tech early on day three.

While the Seattle offensive line was much improved in 2025, the right guard spot was still a major hole for the Super Bowl champs. Anthony Bradford was the weak link of that group, and while many teams weren't able to expose that, Rutledge would provide a contingency plan that Seattle could go to if Bradford continues to struggle next season.

Round 6, Pick 212: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

The Seahawks don't have another pick until all the way down at the end of the sixth round, but Boettcher would be a steal that Mike Macdonald would love. The former Oregon star could have gone pro in baseball, but he is heading to the NFL Draft instead.

Athletically, Boettcher is limited compared to some of the top linebackers in football, and he isn't the biggest guy to make up for that. However, he is a smart player who is extremely physical and is a tackle machine, and his downhill style could make him an asset as a reserve for this Seahawks defense.

Additionally, part of the reason why the Seahawks were so difficult to beat in 2025 was their elite special teams. Boettcher would be a great addition to that unit as well, making him a worthwhile pick in the sixth round.