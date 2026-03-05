The 2026 World Baseball Classic returns with another stacked international field, and once again Team USA enters the tournament as one of the favorites to win the championship. The Americans bring one of the deepest rosters the country has assembled for the event, loaded with MLB All-Stars and reinforced with pitching depth designed for the challenges of a short international tournament.

Yet the World Baseball Classic has repeatedly shown that no team is immune to a single-game upset. The tournament’s format creates pressure-filled situations where elite teams must win under pitch limits, short rest, and single-elimination stakes. Even a roster as strong as Team USA’s can be vulnerable when facing national teams with superstar talent and international experience.

Several contenders across the bracket have the ability to challenge the Americans if the matchup materializes in Miami during the semifinal or championship rounds. Others could deliver a surprise even earlier during pool play.

Here are four teams capable of upsetting Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Threat 1: Japan

Japan remains the gold standard of World Baseball Classic success.

The country enters the tournament as the defending champion after defeating Team USA in the 2023 championship game. Samurai Japan has won three WBC titles, making it the most consistently successful program in the event’s history.

The projected 2026 roster again blends MLB star power with elite talent from Nippon Professional Baseball. Shohei Ohtani is expected to headline the team with his two-way presence, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto adds a frontline starter capable of matching any ace in the tournament.

Japan’s lineup is built to create constant pressure. Seiya Suzuki brings on-base ability and power, while Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto provide middle-of-the-order pop capable of changing a game quickly.

What separates Japan in the World Baseball Classic is its style. The team thrives in low-scoring games built on contact hitting, disciplined at-bats, aggressive baserunning, and strong defense. That approach can neutralize the power-driven offense that often defines Team USA.

If Japan lines up Yamamoto or another frontline starter in a semifinal or championship matchup, the defending champions could again present a major challenge for the Americans.

Threat 2: The Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic can match Team USA swing for swing.

Few teams in the World Baseball Classic possess the offensive firepower of the Dominican Republic lineup. The country consistently produces some of baseball’s most explosive hitters, and the projected 2026 roster reflects that trend.

Juan Soto brings elite plate discipline and power to the middle of the order, while Julio Rodríguez adds a dynamic presence with speed and power. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr. give the Dominican Republic a group of bats capable of matching Team USA’s offensive ceiling.

This lineup depth makes the Dominican Republic dangerous in a short tournament setting. When multiple MVP-caliber hitters stack together, a single inning can decide the outcome of a game.

The DR could also feature an ace in Sandy Alcantara if the former Cy Young winner anchors the rotation. Alcantara has the ability to control elite lineups while pitching deep into games.

If the Dominican Republic lineup catches fire in a semifinal or championship matchup in Miami, it has enough power to outslug Team USA.

Threat 3: Venezuela

Venezuela brings star power and tournament volatility.

Venezuela may not carry the same championship history as Japan or the Dominican Republic, but the roster still contains enough star power to threaten any opponent.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is expected to lead the lineup as one of the most dynamic players in the sport. His combination of power, speed, and aggressive baserunning creates constant pressure for opposing pitchers and defenses.

Jackson Chourio adds another explosive presence in the outfield, forming one of the most athletic duos in the tournament. Veterans like Salvador Perez provide leadership, while a deep group of MLB infielders strengthens the lineup.

Pitching remains the key variable for Venezuela. Ranger Suarez projects as a starter capable of controlling games with his command and pitch movement.

If Venezuela receives a strong start and generates early momentum behind Acuna and Chourio, the team has enough talent to steal a single-elimination matchup against Team USA.

Threat 4: Mexico

Mexico presents the most immediate danger to Team USA.

While Japan, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela represent threats later in the tournament, Mexico may provide the earliest challenge.

Mexico shares Pool B with Team USA in Houston, guaranteeing a head-to-head matchup during the opening stage. That alone makes Mexico one of the most dangerous early opponents.

Recent history reinforces the threat. Mexico defeated Team USA during pool play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

The projected roster includes several MLB contributors. Randy Arozarena brings postseason experience and clutch hitting, while Alejandro Kirk adds contact ability and run production.

Mexico also pairs its MLB core with talented pitchers from both Major League Baseball and the Mexican League, giving the team enough arms to piece together a strong performance in a single game.

Large crowds of Mexican supporters have historically traveled well for international tournaments, and Houston could produce an atmosphere that energizes Mexico during a key pool matchup.

If Mexico controls the early innings with strong pitching and produces one big offensive inning, the team could once again deliver a headline upset.

The World Baseball Classic rarely follows expectations.

The structure of the tournament ensures that even the strongest teams must navigate unpredictable scenarios. Pitch counts limit starters, bullpens must cover critical innings, and single-elimination games leave little room for recovery.

Team USA enters the tournament with one of the deepest rosters in World Baseball Classic history, but the overall international field continues to improve with each edition. Japan’s disciplined style, the Dominican Republic’s offensive firepower, Venezuela’s star-studded lineup, and Mexico’s ability to deliver unexpected results all reinforce the same reality. The internal competition is stronger than ever.

In the World Baseball Classic, one game can change everything.