The Los Angeles Rams pivoted back to a familiar strategy Wednesday. Les Snead, Sean McVay, and company opted to send the team's 29th pick to the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire Trent McDuffie.

Perhaps Snead and LA are reigniting “F Them Picks” once again. Because now the Rams only hold the 13th pick after dealing away their second Day 1 selection.

This also marks the second first-round selection the Rams traded away, as LA moved down in the draft via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

LA even pulled off a similar move with the Chiefs before in grabbing Marcus Peters during the early years of Snead/McVay. And again with Jalen Ramsey during the 2019 season.

The 13th pick is in jeopardy. Because LA is renowned for pulling off multiple trades — not just one — in the same offseason, leading to this bold idea.

The next Rams trade should be for Maxx Crosby

Crosby is due for a contender. He's been too loyal to the Las Vegas Raiders, but failed to create a consistent playoff contender with him.

Yes, the All-Pro edge rusher has an attachment to the franchise. But he's playing for his fifth different head coach in the 2020s era.

Crosby looks long overdue for a change of scenery. He can rejoin a fellow past Raider here in Davante Adams, who turned out very well for the Rams.

But Crosby also enters a more athletic and structured defense, plus he won't need to carry the load on the pass-rushing side each week. He'd line up opposite the ultra-athletic Jared Verse while having Braden Fiske/Kobie Turner penetrating the trenches.

Creating a Crosby-Rams trade scenario

Los Angeles now has five picks left, two of which are still to be determined on the draft's final day. And those selections won't arrive until the sixth round, as LA doesn't hold a fourth-round pick and sent the fifth-round pick to the Chiefs.

Snead likely may feel coaxed or even pressured to relinquish the 13th pick for Crosby. Except he'd be better off keeping that selection. The Rams still need to think about a long-term wide receiver as Adams gets older. LA also needs to think about a right tackle prospect following Rob Havenstein's retirement. Heck, even a successor for Matthew Stafford – Ty Simpson, perhaps? – sounds enticing at No. 13.

So, ruling out the 13th pick heading to Sin City. But we won't rule out the 2027 first-rounder heading to Vegas in this proposed deal:

Rams send their 2027 first-rounder.

The third rounder for '27 is added to the deal.

LA sends edge rusher Byron Young to sweeten the move.

Young is fresh off a career-best 12 sacks. But Verse commands the most attention, which frees up Young to wreak havoc. Young would become the top pass rusher in Vegas in this scenario. He's also entering the final year of his rookie deal, and there's been no chatter of an extension yet.

Besides, LA has Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, and Steve Avila to figure out, too. All three have emerged as consistent stars along with Young. Except again, Young looks overshadowed in this defense and can earn a higher-paying deal elsewhere, whereas Crosby finally gets his chance at a ring in exchange.