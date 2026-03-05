Over the course of his life and career, Kobe Bryant made friends, enemies, and frenemies. Certainly, everyone knows about his roller coaster relationship with Shaquille O'Neal. But one of his closest relationships was with Richard “Rip” Hamilton of the Detroit Pistons.

On Wednesday, Hamilton reflected upon his years with Bryant, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. Both of them grew up in Philadelphia, but Hamilton shared how he and Bryant had to prove themselves that they were tough enough. This is largely because Bryant spent much of his childhood in Italy and in Hamilton, a suburb of Coatesville.

“We've got to come out and be that much better,”Hamilton said. “We've got to compete at a high level.”

Hamilton attended Coatesville Area High School, whereas Bryant attended Lower Merion High School. In the district championship game, Bryant defeated Hamilton. Bryant and Hamilton both played AAU basketball together and were roommates.

Additionally, both were McDonald’s All-Americans.

Rip Hamilton talks about his close relationship with the late Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/DrPYyN0zV7 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 4, 2026

In 1996, Bryant led Lower Merion to the state championship. Shortly thereafter, he decided to skip college and pursue his NBA dreams. He was then drafted by the Charlotte Hornets before being traded to the LA Lakers.

Meanwhile, Hamilton attended UConn. In 1999, he helped lead the Huskies to the National Championship. That same year, Hamilton was drafted by the Washington Wizards.

In 2004, the two old friends met in the NBA Finals with Hamilton playing with the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons defeated the Lakers in five games, a series that marked the end of the Kobe/Shaq era in Los Angeles.