“Jijaji (brother-in-law)” became one of the top trends on the social networking site Twitter, now X, after Australia batter Glenn Maxwell scripted history against Afghanistan in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

For those of you who don't know, Glenn Maxwell is married to India-born medical practitioner Vini Raman.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Tamil ceremony in India in March 2022. The much-in-love duo also have a son named Logan, born in September 2023.

Against this backdrop, Indian fans often call Glenn Maxwell “Jijaji” as they consider his wife Vini as their sister.

Similar scenes erupted this week when Glenn Maxwell did the unthinkable for Australia as people from India posted “Jijaji” memes and jokes on the influential messaging app.

Take a bow jija ji Glenn Maxwell 🫡#AUSvsAFG pic.twitter.com/rHrZIP2pw4 — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) November 7, 2023

Pakistani handle bahut badi badi tareef kar rahe hai hamare jijaji Maxwell ki Reality ye hai ki afghanistan ki haar se Pakistan ka Semi's k liye chance banata hai 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sS3M4x1KDW — मैं हूँ Sanatani 🇮🇳 🚩🚩 (@DesiSanatani) November 7, 2023

With his miraculous 201* off 128 balls, including 21 boundaries and ten sixes, Glenn Maxwell sealed Australia's place in the semifinals of the quadrennial event just when everyone thought that the match had slipped out of the Pat Cummins-led side's hands.

At 91/7, Australia was in deep trouble with their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread, and a rampaging Afghan side was on course to cause the biggest upset in the history of the elite competition.

However, out of nowhere, Glenn Maxwell produced what many cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, described as the finest ODI knock as he launched a blistering counterattack against the Afghanistan bowlers.

The right-hander's stunning assault on the Afghanistan bowlers proved too much for them as Glenn Maxwell completed an unlikely three-wicket victory for Australia with 19 balls to spare.

During his breathtaking display of power hitting, Glenn Maxwell broke a pelotherapy of records, including becoming the first batter to score a double hundred while chasing in ODIs.

Also, the Australian middle-order batter's double century against Afghanistan made him the highest run scorer as a non-opener in a single innings of a 50-over match. This record was previously held by Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry, who amassed 194 against Bangladesh in 2009.

He became only the third cricketer to hit a double ton in Cricket World Cups after Chris Gayle's 215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 and Martin Guptill's 237 against West Indies in the same edition.

Glenn Maxwell completed his double hundred in 128 balls, making it the second-quickest double ton in ODI cricket. India's Ishan Kishan holds the record for compiling the fastest double century, taking just 126 balls to reach their against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Australian captain Pat Cummins described Glenn Maxwell's knock as the best-ever in ODIs.

“I think that's the greatest ODI innings that I've ever seen, and probably the greatest ODI innings ever. It was one of those days where you go: I was there at the stadium when Glenn Maxwell did that,” Pat Cummins said.

“Initially when I walked out there…the ball was spinning a bit and they were bowling really well. For me, it was about hanging in there and Maxi was still scoring quite freely. We knew it would get easier, and our run rate was never going to be an issue with Maxi still at the crease. For me, it was basically about survival. Pretty simple plan, didn't look too far ahead. I think Maxi maybe was thinking differently — he's always plotting his way to a win,” Pat Cummins pointed out.

“When Maxi got his hundred, I think we still needed about 120 or something, and I thought: ‘No way'. I guess it wasn't until the spinners were just about done and it was maybe 40 off 40 that I thought okay if Maxi gets out here, I think the other guys can get it done,” the Australian pacer noted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar described Glenn Maxwell's knock with superlatives like “stuff of legends” and “miracle”, respectively.

“One man show, stuff of the legends. There is a saying, one guy can't win you a game and obviously what an absolute lie. You have to have heart, to keep on playing despite having cramps. They are very very painful and they do not get away,” Wasim Akram told A Sports.

“You have to credit the captain as well. When you talk about situation awareness, that what exactly what he did. 12 runs off 68 balls, he was giving the strike to his main player and he (Maxwell) showed the world, that he is the best one-day player right now in world cricket. This is unbelievable, I have never heard of this kind of knock before. I have played cricket for 20 years, worked in cricket for another 20 years and I have never seen anything like this before,” the legendary Pakistan cricketer stressed.

“We saw a miracle. His legs and arms weren't working. Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan. It was 91 for seven. Then one guy, Glenn Maxwell. There were two dropped catches, he could have gone first ball. But what an unbelievable innings that he played for Australia. I haven't seen anything like this. I have been watching cricket for a number of years, but something like this, pulling it off with nobody behind him. He was just standing there and hitting sixes,” Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

“Hats off to him. He could have gotten retired hurt or given up, but he didn't. It was true patriotism that was driving him that somehow Australia needs to get this two points. If they had lost this game, they would have been in big trouble,” he elaborated.

On the other hand, an ecstatic Glenn Maxwell stated that despite his team's shaky position at 91/7, he was confident about the contest's outcome in the former World Champions' favor. Luckily, whatever he touched turned into gold.