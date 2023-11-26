We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Ducks-Oilers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Anaheim Ducks will head to Alberta, Canada, to face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Ducks-Oilers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Ducks lost 5-2 to the Los Angeles Kings in their last game on Friday afternoon at Honda Center. Unfortunately, like too many times during this current five-game losing streak, the Ducks stumbled out of the gate, allowing two goals in the first period. The Kings tacked two quick goals in the second period to put this game out of reach. Unfortunately, John Gibson struggled again, allowing five goals on 31 shots. The Ducks lost despite winning 51 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they went 1 for 2 on the powerplay while also killing just 1 of 3 penalties. The Ducks leveled 18 hits and blocked 11 shots. Sadly, it was the same story, with turnovers and penalties killing the Ducks.

The Oilers shut out the Washington Capitals 5-0 in their last contest on Friday. Amazingly, Evander Kane opened the scoring with a goal in the first. The Oilers then led 2-0 going into the second when they got powerplay goals from Evan Bouchard and Leon Draisaitl (2) to help put this game away. Ultimately, the Oilers fired 35 shots. They also won 57 percent of their faceoffs while going 3 for 4 on the powerplay. Likewise, they killed all five penalties. The Oilers finished with 12 hits and blocked nine shots.

The Oilers swept the Ducks last season. Furthermore, they are 7-2-1 in the past 10 games against the Ducks and 3-2 at Rogers Center.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Oilers Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-102)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 6.5 (-140)

Under: 6.5 (+112)

How to Watch Ducks vs. Oilers

Time: 9:10 PM ET/6:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports West and ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks looked to be on their way to a promising season before this losing streak happened. Now, they must find a way to pull themselves out of this rut while facing a struggling team that is still dangerous.

Mason McTavish is their best player, with 10 goals and 11 assists, including two powerplay markers, through 20 games. Also, he has been a faceoff wizard, winning 172 draws and losing 126. Frank Vatrano has been solid, with 13 goals and seven assists, including five powerplay snipes. Also, Ryan Strome has played well, with two goals and 13 assists. Strome has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning just 23 draws and losing 45. Meanwhile, Troy Terry has been good but could be better, with five goals and eight assists, including two powerplay markers.

Rookie Leo Carlsson might be a healthy scratch today. However, he has done well when he has played, contributing with six goals and three assists. The Ducks are still struggling to score, ranking 26th in goals and 22nd in shooting percentage. Regardless, they have improved on the powerplay, ranking 13th on the extra-man attack. But the Ducks must play better on even strength, as they rank just 27th in goals on the 5-on-5 attack.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, the most penalized team in the NHL must stay out of the penalty box to prevent Connor McDavid and friends from getting a shot at it.

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread

The Oilers are still struggling. Yet, the big shutout win might give them the momentum they need. Draisaitl continues to amaze, with eight goals and 18 assists, including five powerplay snipes. Additionally, he has been elite in the faceoff circle, winning 224 draws and losing 171. McDavid remains one of the best in the NHL, with six goals and 14 assists, including two powerplay conversions.

Zach Hyman has been solid, with 10 goals and nine assists, including four powerplay tallies. Also, Bouchard now has five goals and 14 assists, including two powerplay markers. Kane now has nine goals and eight assists. Additionally, he has fired 62 shots and leveled 66 hits. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has added four goals and 13 assists. Significantly, the Oilers are just 21st in goal scoring and 28th in shooting percentage but are seventh on the powerplay.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can attack early and draw penalties. Unfortunately, they are the second-worst in the NHL at even-strength goal-scoring.

Final Ducks-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Ducks are struggling. Unfortunately, heading to Edmonton is not the best solution. The Ducks will commit a few costly penalties, which will lead them to exert all their energy. Consequently, the Oilers will make them pay for it dearly.

Final Ducks-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-118)