Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell announced on Thursday that the team will keep exploring trade options for Patrik Laine, though there's no certainty a deal will happen. Among the speculation, the Washington Capitals are rumored to be considering a trade for Laine, provided his situation with the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program is clarified before the season starts.

Laine, 26, joined the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in January to address his mental health. The primary focus is ensuring he gets the necessary treatment to restore his well-being and career.

Patrik Laine in the NHL/NHLPA

Waddell mentioned earlier this month that discussions had largely paused until Laine completed his time in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, as interested teams wanted to speak with him before proceeding with a trade.

In June, shortly after being appointed as the Blue Jackets' president and general manager, Waddell expressed hope to facilitate a trade for Laine, as both parties sought to move on.

The Capitals have recently increased their cap space by $3.9 million due to the termination of Evgeny Kuznetsov's contract.

The Washington Capitals expressing interest in Patrik Laine

The Capitals previously retained 50 percent of Kuznetsov's $7.8 million average annual value in his trade to the Hurricanes, so the termination of his contract is significant for their salary cap and financial flexibility.

With the expected long-term injury reserve (LTIR) placements of Nicklas Backstrom and potentially T.J. Oshie, the team is in a strong position to pursue substantial roster improvements according to NHLTradeRumors James Wilson.

Acquiring Laine would significantly boost the Capitals' offense by adding a dynamic scorer to their top-six forward lineup.

With the recent additions of Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane, adding Laine could turn the Capitals into a potent offensive force.

Patrik Laine's career so far

Laine wrapped up last season with six goals and nine points in 18 games. He entered the player assistance program in January while still healing from a clavicle injury he had sustained a month prior.

With two seasons remaining on his contract at an $8.7 million cap hit, the 26-year-old winger is the Blue Jackets' third-highest paid player. Only Johnny Gaudreau ($9.75 million) and Zach Werenski ($9.58 million) have higher cap hits on the team.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, speaking with TSN 690 Montreal last week, speculated on the Blue Jackets' trade strategy for Laine. He indicated that the team is likely to prioritize draft picks and prospects instead of a current player, given their recent roster changes. Portzline also mentioned that to make a trade work, the Blue Jackets might need to retain a portion of Laine's $8.7 million cap hit.

Chosen second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, Laine has struggled to match his early career success since his 2020 trade to Columbus. After netting 28 or more goals in each of his first four seasons, including a career-best 44 goals in 2017-18, Laine has not surpassed 26 goals with the Blue Jackets, largely due to ongoing injury issues.

In the 2022-23 season, Laine recorded 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games with the Blue Jackets, who have failed to make the playoffs in the last four seasons.

During his four seasons with Columbus, Laine has accumulated 64 goals and 74 assists, totaling 138 points over 174 games.