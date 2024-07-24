Just weeks after Ken Holland and the Edmonton Oilers parted ways, the franchise found its new general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations on Wednesday. The Oilers will tab former Chicago Blackhawks executive Stan Bowman for the role, who hasn't been involved in the sport since the Hawks' 2010 sexual assault scandal came to light in 2021.

“I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization,” Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said shortly after the hire, per NHL.com. “Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title.”

Bowman led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships in six years as GM, capturing hockey's ultimate prize in 2010, 2013 and 2015. But he stepped down after a widely-publicized sexual assault case was revealed, and he was just reinstated by the league — along with former head coach Joel Quenneville and executive Al MacIsaac — earlier in July.

“Bowman resigned as Chicago's GM in 2021 after an independent investigation found the organization mishandled the allegations made in 2010 by player Kyle Beach that he was sexually assaulted by video coach Brad Aldridge,” wrote ESPN.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman allowed the trio to work again in the league under certain conditions, including being involved in “myriad programs, many of which focused on the imperative of responding in effective and meaningful ways to address alleged acts of abuse.”

“While it is clear that, at the time, their responses were unacceptable, each of these three individuals has acknowledged that and used his time away from the game to engage in activities which not only demonstrate sincere remorse for what happened, but also evidence greater awareness of the responsibilities that all NHL personnel have, particularly personnel who are in positions of leadership,” said the league in a statement released on July 1.

Oilers looking to go all the way with Stan Bowman at the helm

Bowman is the son of Hall of Famer Scotty Bowman, who is widely regarded as the greatest coach in NHL history after capturing 14 Stanley Cups throughout his career. But the hire of Stan has already been widely criticized on social media, with many believing he shouldn't be allowed to work for a hockey team again.

It's certainly a controversial hire, and probably won't earn the Oilers any new fans, but Bowman's resume speaks for itself. And the Oilers are firmly in Stanley Cup or bust territory after losing a heartbreaking Game 7 against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena at the end of June.

The 51-year-old will replace Ken Holland and look to improve on a 49-27-6 season that saw Edmonton finish second in the Pacific Division before marching all the way to the Stanley Cup Final — the franchise's first trip since 2006.