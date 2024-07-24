The Detroit Red Wings recently signed Joe Veleno to a two-year contract extension. Since this move avoided arbitration, they received a 48-hour buyout window recently. This allows them to clear additional cap space this offseason as they try to sign Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider to contract extensions. However, there are some Red Wings trade candidates should Detroit decide against using the buyout window.

Detroit came within a point of returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They only missed out due to a tiebreaker with the Washington Capitals. The Red Wings went into NHL Free Agency looking to build upon their success. And they did well enough on the open market. They kept Patrick Kane on a one-year contract and added Vladimir Tarasenko on a two-year pact.

However, Detroit's most important moves have yet to come. And while the Red Wings have a lot of cap space, they could create more with a trade. Let's take a look at two Red Wings trade candidates fans should consider as the NHL offseason continues.

Justin Holl is an obvious trade candidate

One of the more questionable moves from the Red Wings in last year's NHL Free Agency was the signing of Justin Holl. At the time, there was some reason to believe it could work out. Holl did struggle at times with the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, he played a more significant role for Toronto than he would in Detroit.

That sentiment rang ever so true from the start of the season. However, it didn't ring in the way most envisioned. Holl played a more significant role in Toronto because he actually played for the Maple Leafs. With the Red Wings, Holl was regularly a healthy scratch. He even began the season as the seventh defenseman.

When Holl did play, though, he made little impact. He arguably had one of the worst seasons of his career with Detroit this past season. He is under contract for the next two seasons at a $3.4 million cap hit. It'll be difficult for Detroit to move this contract given the circumstances. That said, Holl is still a name to keep an eye on this summer.

Andrew Copp could be on the move

The Red Wings needed a new second-line center ahead of 2022 NHL Free Agency. And Andrew Copp emerged as an obvious choice for Detroit. The Michigan native went on an incredible run to the Eastern Conference Finals with the New York Rangers that year. Once the market opened, he cashed in on that run by signing a five-year contract with Detroit.

Unfortunately, things haven't been great for Copp in Hockeytown. He failed to score 10 goals in his first year wearing the Winged Wheel. This past season saw him score 13 goals while barely cracking the 30-point plateau. To be fair, Copp is known for his defense, but the defensive impact hasn't been there. He has a combined -6.8 defensive goals above replacement in his two seasons in Detroit.

Copp provides some value as he can play both center and on the wing. That said, he is no longer the defensively reliable forward who earned Selke votes for his work in his own end. At $5.625 million a season, this is not a contract the Red Wings can stomach so easily. It would not be a surprise if Detroit tried to move this contract off the books at some point this summer.