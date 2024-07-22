Claude Giroux is entering the final season on his contract for the Ottawa Senators, and he has opened up on the potential of signing an extension with the franchise this summer, giving no indication that a long-term deal is on the way.

“No, we haven't had a chat,” Claude Giroux said on the Coming in Hot podcast, according to Dave Litman of NHL Trade Rumors. “My main focus right now is on having a good year with the Sens and taking that next step… I don't need those distractions right now. I haven't really talked to my agent about it or even my wife. It's not something on my mind right now.”

When the Senators signed Giroux, the hope was that he would join a young team that could take the next step and break a playoff drought. Instead, the team has disappointed, and took a step back this past season after narrowly missing the playoffs in 2023.

In Giroux's first season with the Senators, he put up 35 goals with 44 assists for 79 points overall, according to NHL.com. Last season, there was a bit of a drop-off, with Giroux scoring 21 goals and recording 43 assists for 64 points.

Senators' outlook for 2024-25 season

Ottawa is building around Brady Tkachuk, the young and promising center. Giroux hopes his production goes back up a bit as the Senators find more success. It will be interesting to see how the team fares without Jakob Chychrun, who was traded to the Washington Capitals for Nick Jensen and a 2026 third-round pick. Giroux does have hope that Ottawa can have a resurgent season, saying that “we're a team that's going to be super motivated” to break the playoff drought next season.

A trip to the playoffs would be the first for the Senators since 2017. The team's success could be a difference maker when it comes to Giroux future, as if he feels the franchise is headed in the right direction, he could end up staying in that case.

If the Senators do not find success this season, Giroux potentially could be one of the top names to be had at next season's trade deadline. Even beyond then, Giroux could decide to go somewhere else in free agency if he is not traded, as a contender very well could use him in the lineup. It will be interesting to see how the Senators fare this season and what that means for Giroux's future.