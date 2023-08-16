NBA player Enes Freedom is in the news once again, and this time for his views on transgender athletes that he expressed during an appearance on Fox News. Freedombrought up the possibility of him changing his gender identity and playing in the WNBA.

“Would it be fair, I am seven-foot, 270 pounds, and if I decided to identify myself as a woman and decided to play in the WNBA, throw on a wig and change my name to ‘Eneshia' would that be fair to all the women who chased their dreams since they were a little kid?” Enes Freedom said on Fox News.

Freedom also made a bold claim about how he would perform if he were to play in the WNBA.

“If I am allowed in I will average 60 points and 30 rebounds,” Freedom said on Fox News.

This type of take is not uncommon. It is known that NBA players are bigger, stronger and more athletic than WNBA players. However, you will see that same take that Freedom had coming from men who have never played above high school basketball, saying that they could beat stars like A'ja Wilson or Breanna Stewart in a game.

WNBA players are elite athletes, and they would beat the vast majority of men in a game. Yet, you see people say confidently that they could beat the best WNBA players like A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

These women have heard these type of takes throughout their lives, so it is nothing new, but it is what makes it tough at times, and many power figures in women's basketball, like UConn head coach Geno Auriemma have expressed that sentiment.