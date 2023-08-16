It is always going to be a marquee WNBA matchup when the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces face one another. But, fans did not get the game that they wanted from A'ja Wilson as she was clamped up by Vegas. All of this transpired in the Commissioner's Cup Final with Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones' squad dominating the opposition.

The Aces failed to win the Commissioner's Cup against the Breanna Stewart-led Liberty. A'ja Wilson struggled for most of the game and failed to lead her squad to a comeback. She was held to nine points with only two of her 10 shots falling. Despite it not counting as regular season statistics, this was only the third game in the WNBA season that Wilson had failed to reach double-digit points, per ESPN Stats & Info.

A'ja Wilson was held to 9 points on 2-10 FG in the Aces Commissioner's Cup Championship game loss to the Liberty. While they don't count towards season stats, this marks Wilson's 3rd game in 2023 failing to score double digits. Two of those games have come against the Liberty. pic.twitter.com/xiJkMIYYRw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 16, 2023

A lot of the credit goes to Jonquel Jones. She locked up Wilson in a lot of possessions. The Aces star did not score on Jones despite attempting four shots against her. More than that, the Liberty only sank four out of their 10 shots whenever Jones was the primary defender. She was deep in her bag tonight.

On 33 minutes of playing time, Jones did not just show with defense. Her impact on the game was also the biggest despite Breanna Stewart shooting on a serviceable clip. Jonquel Jones got 16 points and 15 rebounds to seal the win for the Liberty. She looked like a completely different player after the All-Star break. Will this be enough to notch them a WNBA title?