The sports world has been showing its utmost support to Bronny James and the rest of his family amid his recent health scare. At this point, even Enes Freedom, who himself has had a long-standing feud with Los Angeles Lakers talisman LeBron James, has come out with a special message for the James family during these difficult times.

Speaking in an interview on Fox News, Freedom made it abundantly clear that he is setting his differences with LeBron aside as he wishes Bronny and his family well:

“First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers goes out to Bronny and his family,” Freedom said. “It’s not a lie that LeBron and I have had our fundamental differences, but when it comes to family, it’s critical to have each other’s back. Setting our issues aside, it has been amazing to see the sports world rally behind Bronny James.”

After sharing his heartfelt message for LeBron, Freedom then posed a very compelling question about the state of young athletes in America today. According to the former NBA big man, we need to take a long hard look at the underlying reason behind these anomalies:

“This situation and other healthy athletes begs the question: why are healthy, young people suffering from these health malfunctions?” Freedom asked. “What's been going on for the last few years? That's the question I have been wondering myself, and I hope we can find the cause one day.”

He's not wrong. At the same time, however, this is also a very important question for another day. Right now, we are all praying and hoping for Bronny James' speedy recovery. Our thoughts continue to be with LeBron James and the family.