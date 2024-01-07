Ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar slammed Rohit Sharma for his poor captaincy during the recent Test series against South Africa.

India leveled the two-match Test series in South Africa – thanks to Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah's splendid bowling performances. But many cricket pundits were critical of Rohit Sharma's leadership, with Sanjay Manjrekar being the latest to slam the Nagpur-born cricketer for mistakes in the Rainbow Nation.

“In Test cricket if you lose moments, you lose the game. Rohit made mistakes in both Tests and while it cost us massively in the first game, thankfully Siraj had given allowance for the second Test. Siraj bowling just one over when Markram was scoring and the lead swelled to 60 was a mistake,” Sanjay Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

“Rohit Sharma is still among the last of the old-school Test batters. Only he can tell us how much Test cricket he wants to play. I think if he wants to extend his Test career, there will be no competition. Virat Kohli I feel will play as long as possible and thankfully for us. This tour in tough conditions just the difference between him and the next best Test batter India has at least until Rishabh Pant is back,” Sanjay Manjrekar added.

Sanjay Manjrekar is not the only former Team India cricketer to question Rohit Sharma's on-field tactics during the Test series against South Africa.

Previously, India great Ravi Shastri blasted his leadership in India's first Test defeat to the Proteas in Centurian.

Ravi Shastri was particularly furious with Rohit Sharma employing Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur immediately after Lunch in South Africa's first innings at the SuperSport Park, allowing the hosts to take control of the proceedings on the pitch.

“On any pecking order, these two (Shardul and Prasidh) would have been the last to start the proceedings (after lunch). That's something that we've had a discussion multiple times when I was the coach. And more often than not we decided to go with the best two bowlers at the start of the session,” the ex-India all-rounder said on Star Sports.

Despite Rohit Sharma's poor captaincy, India won the second Test by seven wickets, powered by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket hauls in the second and first innings, respectively.

It helped India level the series at 1-1 after South Africa registered a win by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test.

On Thursday, Team India superstar Jasprit Bumrah ripped apart South Africa's batting line-up to script a flurry of records at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

Among the milestones Jasprit Bumrah achieved during India's maiden victory at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa was joining Javagal Srinath as the second Indian bowler to pick three five-wicket hauls in the Rainbow Nation.

At Newlands, he led the pack for the Rohit Sharma-led side, finishing with 6/61 in the second innings to power the visitors to a comprehensive seven-wicket triumph.

With his ninth fifer in Test cricket, Jasprit Bumrah matched Javagal Srinath, who took five wickets thrice in an innings in South Africa during his illustrious career from 1991 to 2003.

Also, his six scalps against South Africa moved the Ahmedabad-born bowler to the third spot in the list of bowlers from India with the most wickets in red-call cricket against South Africa.

The tally of Jasprit Bumrah's wickets against the Proteas batters now reads 38. Only two Indian bowlers have more wickets than him against South Africa – Anil Kumble (45) and Javagal Srinath (43). Mohammed Shami (35) and Zaheer Khan (30) occupy the fourth and fifth places in the elite list.

Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant bowling display in the second Test between India and South Africa took him past Shane Warne in the list of visiting bowlers with the most wickets in Cape Town.

With his six wickets at Newlands, Jasprit Bumrah's tally surged to 18 in Cape Town, while Shane Warne has 17 wickets to his name at the picturesque ground.

England's Colin Blythe tops the charts in this category, having grabbed 25 wickets in Cape Town in four Test matches from 1906 to 1910.

Additionally, Jasprit Bumrah put himself on an even keel with Zaheer Khan and Bhagwath Subramanya Chandrasekhar in the club of Indians with the second most five-wicket hauls in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) in the Whites.

The three are only behind the legendary Kapil Dev, who tops the list with seven fifers to his name in SENA nations.

Following his historic display at the Newlands Stadium, a delighted Jasprit Bumrah acknowledged that he enjoyed bowling on the track.

“Happy and a special venue to play here and do well. I kept it simple and got my rewards in the end. The journey started here in 2018, always have fond memories. Very happy it went well today. Our bowling unit was experienced and we wanted to make an impact. I didn't expect the game to go this fast,” Jasprit Bumrah said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We are happy that we could sustain it in this series and got the win in the end. Yes, this was the shortest Test that I have ever played in my life. This was rapid and was too quick to my liking as well. Even we would have batted first had we won the toss and in the end, we got the result we wanted,” the Team India pace spearhead continued.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma credited Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah's bowling performances for India's win in the second Test in Cape Town.

There's little doubt that the Hyderabad-born pacer spearheaded South Africa's stunning batting collapse as the home side got bowled out for 55 – their lowest total in the five-day format since their re-admission into international cricket following the apartheid ban in 1991.

It is also the lowest total in a Test innings against India. Before the Mohammed Siraj-led destruction of South Africa, New Zealand held the record for the lowest total against India. The Kiwis were bundled out for 62 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during a Test match in 2021.

Mohammed Siraj's splendid nine-over spell, which resulted in a six-wicket haul, made him the second Indian bowler after Maninder Singh to pick five wickets before lunch on the opening day of a Test match.

Left-arm spin bowler Maninder Singh accomplished the milestone in a Test against Pakistan in Bengaluru in 1987.

Also, Mohammed Siraj became the first Indian bowler to take a fifer in a single Test session since 2011. Moreover, he joined his national teammate Jasprit Bumrah as the only other bowler to grab six wickets during a single session of a Test match since 2016.

The 29-year-old is only the fifth quick bowler to pick six wickets in a session of Test cricket. The others are Trent Boult, Vernon Philander, Chris Woakes, and Jasprit Bumrah.

“A great feat. In Centurion, we had to learn from our mistakes. We came back very well, especially our bowlers. Had some plans and the boys got rewarded. We applied ourselves, we batted well to get a 100-run lead, not pleasing to see the last six wickets. We knew that it's going to be a short game, we knew every run matters, to get that lead was very important,” Rohit Sharma stated.

“Very special, something you don't get to see very often. We spoke about keeping things simple and that's what happened. The pitch did the rest. Lot of credit to Siraj, Bumrah, Mukesh and Prasidh,” the India skipper elaborated.