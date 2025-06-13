The Indiana Fever announced that Caitlin Clark is returning to the lineup for Saturday's contest against the New York Liberty. With the star guard finally back in action, the team was forced to release a player from the roster to make room for Clark.

Guard Aari McDonald is being released by the Fever. Indiana explains that the decision was made to meet the WNBA's 10-player roster minimum and the league's emergency hardship exception requirements.

McDonald played three games for the Fever during Caitlin Clark's absence. She played rather well in that three-game stretch, averaging 11.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. The 26-year-old guard also shot a 42.9% field goal percentage and was 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Indiana is the third team McDonald has played for so far in her five years in the WNBA. She began her career playing three full seasons with the Atlanta Dream before playing for the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 campaign. After showing off her skills for three games with the Fever, she could find a new opportunity with a different team at some point this season.

Caitlin Clark returns after missing five games. She sustained a quad strain in her left leg during the Fever's 90-88 loss to the Liberty on May 24. Clark played that entire contest and initially informed head coach Stephanie White that something was off about her left quad.

In the four games Clark has played, the 23-year-old guard has averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. She's also averaged 1.3 steals per game while shooting 40.3% from the floor and 31.4% from deep. Those are numbers the Fever will be glad to have back for the remainder of the season.

You can catch Caitlin Clark's return to the court on Saturday when the Fever take on the Liberty at 3 p.m. EST. Clark's first game back from injury will be in front of the home crowd.