San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle recently teased Brock Purdy over his massive contract extension. The franchise has locked up its quarterback for the foreseeable future, and now the pressure is on. After making the Super Bowl two seasons ago, San Francisco went through a very trying 2024 campaign. But the energy during mandatory minicamp and OTAs has been positive so far.

In an interview with Pat McAfee, Kittle joked about his starting quarterback's $265 million contract and his plans for Purdy this fall.

“He did get paid half a country, good for him. He’s buying everything from here on out. Hopefully, he’s paying for the Halloween party this year, and it’s not me and Juice anymore.”

The 49ers need to capitalize on their, on paper, very forgiving schedule

Despite being in a competitive NFC West, San Francisco has what is considered the easiest schedule in the NFL. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's team only has four games against teams that made the postseason last year. Two of those clashes will come against the Los Angeles Rams, which won the 49ers division in 2024. Even with Los Angeles again looking formidable, San Francisco has a huge opportunity to grab its third NFC West title in four years. To do so, the team's star quarterback will need to take another step up in his development.

Purdy has been the ultimate overachiever throughout his career. After the last pick in the 2021 draft, the Iowa State standout was not expected to start at this level until injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo gave him the opportunity of a lifetime. Purdy seized the moment, leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship game. The Queens Creek, Arizona native followed up that campaign with a Pro Bowl season that saw him lead the NFL in passer rating. The 49ers made it to Super Bowl LVIII, where they lost in a classic to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately, this group could not continue that momentum into 2024. The franchise ultimately suffered several injuries to its roster, which resulted in Purdy's stats dropping. To be fair to Purdy, he was also dealing with a nerve issue in his right elbow that definitely affected his production. But even with wideouts like Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk no longer on the roster, the onus will be on the 49ers' quarterback to bounce back and elevate the offense. There's still plenty of talent on this roster to contend in the NFC, particularly if Purdy regains his Pro Bowl form.