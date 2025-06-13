The US Open is underway at Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh. JJ Spaun took the 18-hole lead after a difficult Thursday, and Friday did not prove to be much easier. Scottie Scheffler came into the US Open as the overwhelming favorite, but started with a disappointing 73. He followed that up with a 71 on Friday to sit at four-over par. Scheffler hit the range after his round, where cameras caught his frustration boiling over.

Scheffler, his swing coach Randy Smith, and his caddie Ted Scott are all in this video. But most of the confrontation comes between Scheffler and Smith. The defending PGA Champion was frustrated with the results of his swings all day, and it does not appear to have cleared up on the range.

Article Continues Below
More Golf News
Rory McIlroy watches on the 12th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament
Rory McIlroy trolled by fans amid putrid U.S. Open performanceKendall Capps ·
Featured image US Open
Jordan Spieth makes tough admission after first round at OakmontDylan Fine ·
Brooks Koepka plays his shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournamen
Brooks Koepka sounds off on heated moment with coach from US OpenKendall Capps ·
NFL executive vice president and chief of media and business officer Brian Rolapp speaks to media during the annual league meetings at the JW Marriott.
Potential Roger Goodell succssor leaves NFL, named new PGA Tour CEOChristopher Hennessy ·
Jun 12, 2025; Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA; Patrick Reed plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Patrick Reed makes albatross history not seen since 2012Zachary Draves ·
Phil Mickelson smiles on the tenth fairway during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club.
Phil Mickelson erupts with 7-word NSFW reaction to Oakmont US Open videoTroy Finnegan ·

On Friday, Scheffler hit six of the 14 fairways and seven of the 18 greens en route to a one-over 71. The US Open is a trying test that requires precision with the driver and irons. Scheffler did not have that on Friday, but did save his round with solid putting. His 2.29 strokes gained putting is among the best in the field.

The US Open has not seen many players shoot under par. Sam Burns' 65 on Friday is just the 12th 65 or better at Oakmont in the ten total championships held at the venue. Scheffler won at Quail Hollow, where running down birdies is a key to winning the tournament. That is not the objective at Oakmont, and it has cost Scheffler.

All of that said, Scheffler is far from out of it. With a great round on Saturday, he could flip the script just like Burns did today. But with his frustrations growing and birdies hard to come by, he could be in for another tough finish at the US Open. Last year, he finished T41 at Pinehurst.