The US Open is underway at Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh. JJ Spaun took the 18-hole lead after a difficult Thursday, and Friday did not prove to be much easier. Scottie Scheffler came into the US Open as the overwhelming favorite, but started with a disappointing 73. He followed that up with a 71 on Friday to sit at four-over par. Scheffler hit the range after his round, where cameras caught his frustration boiling over.

Scottie grinding it out on the range with coach Randy Smith after a 71 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/esgJpHkCHq — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Scheffler, his swing coach Randy Smith, and his caddie Ted Scott are all in this video. But most of the confrontation comes between Scheffler and Smith. The defending PGA Champion was frustrated with the results of his swings all day, and it does not appear to have cleared up on the range.

On Friday, Scheffler hit six of the 14 fairways and seven of the 18 greens en route to a one-over 71. The US Open is a trying test that requires precision with the driver and irons. Scheffler did not have that on Friday, but did save his round with solid putting. His 2.29 strokes gained putting is among the best in the field.

The US Open has not seen many players shoot under par. Sam Burns' 65 on Friday is just the 12th 65 or better at Oakmont in the ten total championships held at the venue. Scheffler won at Quail Hollow, where running down birdies is a key to winning the tournament. That is not the objective at Oakmont, and it has cost Scheffler.

All of that said, Scheffler is far from out of it. With a great round on Saturday, he could flip the script just like Burns did today. But with his frustrations growing and birdies hard to come by, he could be in for another tough finish at the US Open. Last year, he finished T41 at Pinehurst.